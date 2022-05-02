Born and raised in Nashville Tennessee, Caroline Randall Williams is an award-winning poet, young adult novelist, and cookbook author as well as an activist, public intellectual, performance artist, and scholar. She joined the faculty of Vanderbilt University in the Fall of 2019 as a Writer-in-Residence in the Department of Medicine, Health, and Society. In 2015, she published cookbook Soul Food Love, co-written with her mother, the author Alice Randall. In February, 2016, Soul Food Love received the NAACP Image Award in Literature.