Caroline McKenzie

Caroline Collins McKenzie an award-winning writer with over a decade of experience. Based in Nashville, she is the author of five interior design books, as well as the best-selling Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas: Have a Merry Movie Holiday. Caroline also regularly produces special interest publications and bookazines for major publishers and corporations across the country.
She's interviewed movie stars (and one US President), produced craft tutorials, spearheaded holiday gift guides, and has yet to enter a room she can't mentally caption in 30 seconds or less. In 2013, her Southern Living feature "35 Secrets to Southern Charm" was a finalist in the ASME Personal Service category.
Caroline began her magazine career as an editor at Martha Stewart's Body + Soul, followed by a four-year run at Southern Living. Most recently, she served as executive editor at Country Living. She holds a bachelor's degree in American and Southern studies from Vanderbilt University and a master's in writing from Emerson College.
When she's not on a deadline, you can find Caroline obsessively listening to podcasts, rescuing cane chairs from Craigslist, and planning never-been-Pinned details for her kids' birthday parties. As the mother of four young children the latter is a virtually endless task.
