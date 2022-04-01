Chef, best-selling author, and television personality, Carla Hall has been entertaining audiences for years. She competed on Bravo's Top Chef and Top Chef: All Stars and shared her philosophy to always cook with love. Currently, she can be seen hosting Food Network's Holiday Baking Championship. Carla believes food connects us all, and she strives to communicate this through her work, her cooking, and in her daily interactions with others. Born in Nashville, Tennessee, Carla Hall grew up surrounded by Soul Food. Her career path was unique, from working as an accountant to runway model to finally coming back to food, her real passion. Today, she is a trained chef who has worked in several professional restaurant kitchens in and around the Washington, D.C. area and is an accomplished television personality and author. Carla is also a published author. Her latest cookbook is Carla Hall's Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration. She has two previous cookbooks: Carla's Comfort Food: Favorite Dishes from Around the World and Cooking with Love: Comfort Food That Hugs You. Recently she published a children's book: Carla and the Christmas Cornbread. Carla was a guest on the Southern Living Biscuits & Jam podcast in 2021. Find her on social media @carlaphall and at carlahall.com.