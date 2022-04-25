Caleb Johnson is the author of the novel Treeborne (Picador), which received an honorable mention for the Southern Book Prize and was longlisted for The Crook's Corner Book Prize. His nonfiction has been cited in Best American Essays, and appears in Garden & Gun, Southern Living, The Wall Street Journal, among others. Caleb grew up in Arley, Alabama, studied journalism at The University of Alabama, and earned an MFA in creative writing from the University of Wyoming. He has received fellowships from the Sewanee Writers' Conference and The Jentel Foundation. Currently, Caleb teaches writing at Appalachian State University and mentors graduate students in Drexel University's low-residency MFA program.
One year after his grandmother’s death, Caleb Johnson gets in the car she left to him and retraces the route she took to her favorite place on earth, Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.