Brigid Ransome Washington
With over two decades of experience, Brigid Ransome Washington is one of food media's most trusted and talented writers. Her unique culinary perspective, sharp recipe development, compelling storytelling and upbeat style draws readers closer to the heart of each subject; be it a recipe, a restaurant, or a chef. Brigid's essays, profiles and recipes have been published in Bon Appetit, Epicurious, Food & Wine, Parents, Real Simple, Southern Living, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and more. She holds a degree in psychology and journalism from North Carolina State University and a culinary degree from the Culinary Institute of America. Follow her on Instagram and withbrigid.com.