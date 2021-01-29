Brennan Long

Senior Social Media EditorBrennan is the senior social media editor at Southern Living. She joined the team as an editorial fellow in 2014, and she’s been lurking in the comment section on Southern Living’s Facebook page ever since. Today she works on content and audience growth across the brand’s social platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat. Brennan grew up in Southwest Virginia, and graduated from University of Richmond with a B.A. in journalism. She now lives in Austin, Texas with her husband and two rabbits, Poppy and Jack.
Advertisement
These edible mice make for a sweet treat.
This Beloved Towel Brand Opened Their First Retail Experience and We Can't Wait to Shop In Person
Article
You better let Santa know.
When it comes to cooling down and quenching thirst, Texans certainly have good taste.
If you want to pass it off as homemade, I won't tell!
No One Can Believe That My Mom Is in Her 70s, And She's Followed This One-Step Skincare Routine for 35 Years
Article
I'm sharing the simple secret behind her glowing complexion.