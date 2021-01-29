Brennan Long

Senior Social Media Editor
Brennan is the senior social media editor at Southern Living. She joined the team as an editorial fellow in 2014, and she's been lurking in the comment section on Southern Living's Facebook page ever since. Today she works on content and audience growth across the brand's social platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Brennan grew up in Southwest Virginia, and graduated from University of Richmond with a B.A. in journalism. She now lives in Austin, Texas with her husband and two rabbits, Poppy and Jack.
Christmas Mice
New!
These edible mice make for a sweet treat.
This Beloved Towel Brand Opened Their First Retail Experience and We Can't Wait to Shop In Person
Article
You better let Santa know.
The Chilton Cocktail
New!
When it comes to cooling down and quenching thirst, Texans certainly have good taste.
A Former SL Test Kitchen Professional Made My New Favorite Mail-Order Pimiento Cheese
Article
If you want to pass it off as homemade, I won't tell!
No One Can Believe That My Mom Is in Her 70s, And She's Followed This One-Step Skincare Routine for 35 Years
Article
I'm sharing the simple secret behind her glowing complexion.
Bring a Touch of NOLA's Garden District to Your Home With Fleur’s New Mirrors Collection
Video
We've found wallpaper's perfect companion.
5 Reasons Southerners Should Join the Fun on TikTok
Video
You might dance, you might cook, but you'll certainly have fun.
This $22 Eyelash Curler Rescued My Super Straight Lashes And It's Worth Every Penny
Article
After years of failure, I've finally found the one.
I Committed a Cast-Iron Sin And This $10 Rust Eraser Saved My Favorite Skillet
Article
Works like a charm.
Celebrate a Lone Star State Christmas With Your Very Own Cactus Tree
Article
Treat yourself to seven feet of Christmas cheer.
Commander's Palace Wine and Cheese Party Was the Best Virtual Event I've Attended All Year
Article
Just don't forget your costume!
Longing for a Texas Road Trip? This Artist Gives a Nostalgic Look at Beloved Stops in the Lone Star State
Article
Celebrate adventures from summers gone by with a gallery wall dedicated to the South's largest state.
We Created a Virtual Supper Club And We'd Love For You to Join
Article
Bring your family recipes, your cooking fails, and your baking masterpieces.
A Super Organized Grocery List Cuts My Shopping Time in Half
Article
The secret? Consider the layout of your favorite grocery store.
How I Am Turning My Cookbooks Into Journals, One Recipe at a Time
Article
This month I'm finding the simple joys in cooking, even if it's just for myself.
12 Things To Do in Austin, Texas, According to a Local
Video
Between tacos and two-steps, check out some of these Austin hot spots.
Where to Find Christmas Charm in the Texas Hill Country
Article
Six spirited ways to celebrate in the Lone Star State.
Bourbon Balls: The Dessert For a Fun Hostess Who Might Not Be Great at Baking
Article
These make-ahead confections are easy enough for the kitchen novice, but they will still dazzle your dinner party crowd.
Didn't Receive a Thank-You Note? Here's What NOT To Do
Article
Two etiquette wrongs don't make a right.
Hager: Party of Five! Jenna Bush Hager Welcomes Son with Henry Hager
Article
Of course, he has a family name. 
Jenna Hawkins Welch, Mother of Laura Bush, Dies at the Age of 99
Article
This Mother's Day, our hearts are with the Bush family. 
Secrets to Finding Your Best Treasure at the Round Top Antiques Fair
Article
The South's Best Restaurant in North Carolina: Kindred
Article
Step inside the ultimate locals' spot.
This Eyeliner Has More Than 2,800 Five Star Reviews on Amazon and We Love It Too
Article
Believe the hype.
