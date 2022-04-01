Bradley Smith

Bradley Smith is a highly-regarded sports journalist who has covered The Masters, the Olympics, the FIFA World Cup and many other top events. He has over 20 years of experience and longs to attend a Pittsburgh Pirates World Series parade.
Kentucky Basketball Player Driven by Faith
Article
"I give all the glory back to God because I don't perform to my own strength. God always helps me, and I just go out there and fight."
Our Favorite College Football Traditions
Gallery
No matter if they date back a century or less than half as long, traditions allow us to form a bond with previous generations. Here are a few of our favorite, time honored ones in college football. 
Our Favorite College Football Rivalries
Gallery
It doesn't matter if a conference title is at stake or your school is just trying to make a bad season a little better, these rivalry games are always circled on the calendar as soon as the schedule comes out.
Southern Olympians to Watch: Florida's Korda Sisters Are Both Aiming for Gold in Tokyo
Video
It's a sister act for Team USA Golf.
