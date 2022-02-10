Bill Smith was the head chef of Crook's Corner restaurant in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, for 25 years until he retired in 2019. He has written for Southern Living, Our State, Garden and Gun, Southern Cultures, and Gravy magazines; has been included in The Carolina Table, Cornbread Nation, 27 Views of Chapel Hill, and Edible North Carolina anthologies. He has two cookbooks: Seasoned in the South, Recipes from Crook's Corner and from Home (Algonquin Press 2005), and Crabs and Oysters (UNC Press 2015).