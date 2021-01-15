Betsy Cribb

Features Editor
Betsy is the features editor at Southern Living. She writes about a veritable potpourri of topics for print and digital, from profiling Southern movers-and-shakers and celebrating family traditions to highlighting newsy restaurant openings and curating the annual holiday gift guide. Prior to joining the Southern Living team in 2017 as the style editor, she worked at Coastal Living as an assistant editor covering pets and homes.

Betsy grew up in Charleston, South Carolina, but now lives in Birmingham, Alabama. The Crimson Tide has since grown on her; Gulf shrimp have not.
Features EditorBetsy is the features editor at Southern Living. She writes about a veritable potpourri of topics for print and digital, from profiling Southern movers-and-shakers and celebrating family traditions to highlighting newsy restaurant openings and curating the annual holiday gift guide. Prior to joining the Southern Living team in 2017 as the style editor, she worked at Coastal Living as an assistant editor covering pets and homes. Betsy grew up in Charleston, South Carolina, but now lives in Birmingham, Alabama. The Crimson Tide has since grown on her; Gulf shrimp have not.
Advertisement
Dr. Alisha Reed is Creating a Community of Healing for Widows
Article
The FLY Widow podcast is helping others learn to live well after loss.
Who Is Responsible for Hosting a Baby Shower?
Video
Is it a social faux pas for your mom to give you a party?
Yes, You Can Make A Carnation Arrangement to Impress – Here's How
Video
Birmingham florist Carolyn Chen gives these modest flowers their long-overdue shining moment.
Join Southern Living in Supporting the Kentucky Communities Devastated by Tornadoes
Article
All proceeds from this weekend's Idea House tours will go directly to The LEE Initiative.
This Nearly 100-Year-Old North Carolina Resort Is Decked for the Holidays, and It's Pure Christmas Magic
Gallery
Santa, please forward our gifts to High Hampton.
The Biscuit Bash Box Is the Hot Little Collaboration We All Need This Holiday Season
Article
Check "Christmas morning breakfast" off the to-do list.
Shop with Southern Living's Tastemakers to Find the Best Gifts for Everyone on Your List
Article
This season, we're shopping with small, Southern businesses as much as possible.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chick-fil-A's Mac and Cheese Is So Good I'm Never Making It from Scratch Again
Article
Sorry, Mimi. Sometimes store-bought is the way to go.
This Beautifully Illustrated New Cookbook Is a Gift that Keeps on Giving
Video
The collection features a variety of recipes from D.C. residents.
The South's Best Bourbons for Gifting and Drinking
Gallery
Great bottles that won't break the bank
From Shows at the Ryman to Family Stockings, Amy Grant Shares the Stories Behind Her Tennessee Christmas
Article
After a season away due to the pandemic, Nashville singer-songwriter Amy Grant and her husband, Vince Gill, are back for their Christmas at the Ryman concert series.
The Inspiration Behind Erin Wexstten's Plant-Based Brand Oxalis Apothecary
Article
At New Orleans' Oxalis Apothecary, every product is lovingly crafted by hand.
I Tried Swiss Miss White Chocolate Hot Chocolate So You Don't Have To
Article
Consider it my holiday gift to you.
These Are The Most Popular Dog Names By Breed
Video
Can you guess the #1 name overall?
Advertisement
My Mom's Super Easy Ice Cream Sandwich Cake Is Our Family's Accidental Holiday Tradition
Video
No whipping, stirring, or baking required.
New Orleans' Beloved Leontine Linens Celebrates 25 Years
Video
Jane Scott Hodges' bespoke bedding brand reaches its silver anniversary.
A Gracious Response: Teach Your Kids To Write a Thoughtful Thank-You Note
Video
Expert advice for teaching your child to write a thoughtful thank-you
Kentucky Designer Isabel Ladd's Thanksgiving Tradition Is Totally Unique
Article
Whether it's the party she's hosting or the outfit she's wearing, Isabel Ladd doesn't do boring— and that includes the holiday meal.
Do People Still Iron Cloth Napkins Before Setting Their Holiday Table?
Video
This is one scenario when a steamer just won't do.
2020 Southern Living Tastemaker Bettina Benson Launches Her First Collection with Stitch Fix
Video
The Atlanta designer won a grant from the online styling service last year.
The Second the Weather Dips Below 60 Degrees, You Can Find Us Sipping a Hot Toddy
Video
…although we might sneak one in before that temperature change happens.
Advertisement
The Most Common Wedding Guest Dress Codes Explained, So You Don't Show Up in the Wrong Outfit
Video
Never risk arriving underdressed (or overdressed!) again.
7 Things We Missed Out on By Not Having Home Economics Classes in High School
Video
One editor laments her inability to sew on a button.
Do People Still Know How to Properly Set a Table?
Video
If the answer is no, we won't be telling Mama.
Load More
© Copyright Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com