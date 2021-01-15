Betsy Cribb

Features EditorBetsy is the features editor at Southern Living. She writes about a veritable potpourri of topics for print and digital, from profiling Southern movers-and-shakers and celebrating family traditions to highlighting newsy restaurant openings and curating the annual holiday gift guide. Prior to joining the Southern Living team in 2017 as the style editor, she worked at Coastal Living as an assistant editor covering pets and homes. Betsy grew up in Charleston, South Carolina, but now lives in Birmingham, Alabama. The Crimson Tide has since grown on her; Gulf shrimp have not.
Advertisement
The FLY Widow podcast is helping others learn to live well after loss.
Is it a social faux pas for your mom to give you a party?
Birmingham florist Carolyn Chen gives these modest flowers their long-overdue shining moment.
All proceeds from this weekend's Idea House tours will go directly to The LEE Initiative.
This Nearly 100-Year-Old North Carolina Resort Is Decked for the Holidays, and It's Pure Christmas Magic
Gallery
Santa, please forward our gifts to High Hampton.