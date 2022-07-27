Beth Graham
Beth Graham worked in public relations for more than 25 years representing clients in the food and travel industries. Today, as a freelance writer, she draws on that experience to tell the stories of the people, food, and places along her journeys. Her stories have been featured in many food and travel magazines. She is a passionate home cook and missed her calling to attend culinary school so one of her passions is interviewing chefs and telling their stories.