Ayesha Tejpar is an award-winning writer and producer with more than 15 years of experience in media. Most recently, she worked at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, developing strategic messaging for both internal and external audiences. Before that, she directed content strategy at Points of Light, a D.C.-based non-profit organization.
She spent more than a decade at CNN in Atlanta as a producer, creating video content and strategy for digital and linear platforms. Her freelance work as a consultant and content creator has been on behalf of a roster of industry-leading companies, from Fast Company and Tableau to Southern Living and WebMD.
She holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from The George Washington University and a master's degree in broadcast journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. She currently lives in New York City with her husband.