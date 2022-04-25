Ashleigh Shanti

Ashleigh Shanti is an American chef and sommelier. She was the chef de cuisine of Benne on Eagle in Asheville, North Carolina. She specializes in African American foodways, including Black Appalachian food.
Red Rice-Smoked Chicken Perloo
Perloo is a comforting one-pot rice dish that is beloved throughout the Lowcountry and other coastal areas of the South.
Oxtails with Sumac-Apple Relish
A tangy relish tops the rich, braised oxtails.
Roasted Cauliflower with Seed Salsa
Looking for a flavorful new way to enjoy cauliflower? This recipe will fit the bill.
Peanut-Pumpkin Stew with Hominy
Roasted pumpkin combines with peanuts, garlic, ginger, paprika, cayenne pepper, and hominy giving the dish spicy, nutty flavor and plenty of texture.
Cracked-Corn Spoon Bread
Whether you make it scoopable or sliceable, old-fashioned spoon bread is a welcome addition to almost any meal.
