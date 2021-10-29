Ariel Scotti

Ariel Scotti is a lifestyle writer and editor who has been contributing widely to the space and its umbrella of specialties for over six years. She's an expert on food, cooking and kitchen tools, beauty and skincare, health and wellness, style, and all things cleaning, organizing, and holidays.

An avid home cook, reader, and skincare lover, Ariel has made herself an expert in the areas she covers in her professional life via her real-life passions.
Amazon Shoppers Say They Get 'Tons of Compliments' on This Shoe Storage Bench, and It's On Sale Ahead of Black Friday
It's Amazon's best-selling shoe bench.
This Beloved Self-Cleaning Pet Brush Is Only $10 Right Now—the Cheapest It's Ever Been
But hurry, this sale ends Sunday.
Amazon's Most Popular Car Vacuum Is On Sale for $21—the Cheapest It Has Ever Been
It has over 104,000 five-star ratings.
These Hotel-Style Pillows Have Nearly 99,000 Perfect Ratings—and You Can Get Two for $28 Today
"I want to throw away every other pillow in my house!"
This DIY Kit Is the Easiest Way to Start Making Your Own Candles
Adults and kids alike will love it.
Turn Your Back Porch Into a Breezy Island Vacation With This Outdoor Ceiling Fan
Humidity not included.
These Dog Toys for Aggressive Chewers Are the 'Best Dog Ropes Ever,' and They're on Sale for Prime Day
Grab it on sale and save your shoes.
Shoppers Are Never Going Back To Standard Grills After Cooking With This Pellet Smoker
That smokey flavor can't be beat.
The No. 1 Best-Selling Stick Vacuum on Amazon Is Only $30, and Shoppers Are Calling It 'the Best Investment of My Life'
Over 30,000 five-star ratings agree.
Using Amazon's Subscribe and Save on Puppy Pads Is the Best Thing I Did for My New Pup–And Me
It saved me time, money, and a whole lot of stress.
11 Modern Farmhouse Kitchen Pieces Every Southern Home Needs
Choose from napkin holders, butter dishes, bread boxes, and more—all under $40.
These Best-Selling Salt and Pepper Grinders Are Over 50 Percent Off on Amazon Right Now
"The design is sleek and elegant and the stainless steel tops are perfect."
