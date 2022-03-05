April McGreger

April McGreger is an award-winning jam and pickle maker, cookbook author, and pastry chef with over 20 years of experience working in professional kitchens. She is one of the industry's most highly regarded food preservation and fermentation experts with a focus on local and regional foodways.
Sweet Potato-Ginger Scones Recipe
In my years running a bakery stand at the Carrboro, North Carolina, farmers' market, customers clamored for the tender, apricot-hued scones studded with chunks of candied ginger. You can freeze the unbaked scones and bake them directly from the freezer; just add a few minutes to the baking time.
Sweet Potato Bread with Buttermilk-Lime Icing Recipe
Try this spicy treat as an alternative to pumpkin bread. Serve it unadorned for every day or topped with this tangy icing for something extra special.
Twice-Cooked Sweet Potatoes with Citrus and Honey Recipe
Tamari, a darker, richer soy sauce, is optional in this recipe, but its savory flavor makes the dish more interesting.
Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites Recipe
Note from the recipe developer: In my hometown, you'll find a local twist on sausage balls, the ubiquitous Southern nibble. Sweet potato farmers' wives often mix a bit of roasted sweet potato into the dough. I've switched out breakfast sausage for peppery Mexican-style chorizo.
Brown Butter Sweet Potato Pie Recipe
Browning the butter with spices lends a deep, nutty flavor to this Southern classic.
