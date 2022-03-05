April McGreger

Don't worry, people have been confusing the two for centuries.
In my years running a bakery stand at the Carrboro, North Carolina, farmers' market, customers clamored for the tender, apricot-hued scones studded with chunks of candied ginger. You can freeze the unbaked scones and bake them directly from the freezer; just add a few minutes to the baking time.
Try this spicy treat as an alternative to pumpkin bread. Serve it unadorned for every day or topped with this tangy icing for something extra special.
Tamari, a darker, richer soy sauce, is optional in this recipe, but its savory flavor makes the dish more interesting.
Note from the recipe developer: In my hometown, you'll find a local twist on sausage balls, the ubiquitous Southern nibble. Sweet potato farmers' wives often mix a bit of roasted sweet potato into the dough. I've switched out breakfast sausage for peppery Mexican-style chorizo.
Browning the butter with spices lends a deep, nutty flavor to this Southern classic.