Anne Wolfe Postic

Anne Wolfe Postic is a freelance writer, editor, and recipe developer who loves the challenge of writing about something new.
My Memories of Delicious Pineapple, a Symbol of Southern Hospitality
Article
It's Possible To Make Pineapple Casserole Even Better–Here's How
Video
Attention pineapple casserole fans! This revamped version is perfect for the holidays.
An Easy Supper That Happens to Be Whole Grain
Article
South Carolina food writer Anne Wolfe Postic shares her favorite new way to cook with farro.
Master Phyllo Dough With This Easy Party Snack
Article
South Carolina writer Anne Wolfe Postic says there's no reason to fear working with phyllo dough
The Old-School Party Snack That Doubles as a Holiday Gift
Article
South Carolina food writer Anne Wolfe Postic is bringing back Chex Mix this holiday season.
You Can Make Eggplant Parmesan in a Slow Cooker–and Here's How
Article
South Carolina food writer Anne Wolfe Postic shares her fantastic (and flexible!) recipe for slow cooked eggplant Parmesan.
These Smoked Salmon Endive Boats Are the Perfect Party Bite
Article
South Carolina blogger Anne Wolfe Postic tells it like it is when it comes to why appetizers should never be more than a mouthful— or require a utensil!
Why My Pimiento Cheese Is The Best
Article
South Carolina blogger Anne Wolfe Postic shares the moment she fell in love with pimiento cheese and why she thinks hers in the best.
Why Cheap Vodka Is the Key to Mastering Pie Crust
Article
South Carolina blogger Anne Wolfe Postic turns her lousy baking streak around with a roasted vegetable tart and a secret ingredient, vodka.
This Beachy Cocktail Is Made for Day Drinking
Article
South Carolina writer Anne Wolfe Postic shares her secret for hangover-free imbibing.
Here's How To Throw A Party for One (or More) With Tea Sandwiches
Article
South Carolina food blogger Anne Wolfe Postic turns a kitchen clean-out into happy hour.
The Casserole to Make When There's Nothing In the Fridge
Article
A casserole is always a good idea, according to South Carolina writer Anne Wolfe Postic.
