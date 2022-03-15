Anna Price Olson

Assistant General ManagerAnna Price is the Assistant General Manager of Southern Living. She joined the team in 2022. Previously, Anna Price was the Editorial Director of Brides—a Dotdash Meredith brand. She was with Brides for eight years, working on the print magazine and, most recently, leading the digital edit and social teams. In this role, she acted as the brand lead and spokesperson and has been interviewed by the Associated Press, The New York Times, Business Insider, and New York Magazine among others. A native of Thomasville, Georgia, Anna Price graduated summa cum laude from The University of Alabama Honors College with a B.A. in English and journalism. She recently relocated from New York City to Birmingham, Alabama.
