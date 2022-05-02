Ann Patchett
Ann Patchett is the author of eight novels: The Patron Saint of Liars, Taft, The Magician's Assistant, Bel Canto, Run, State of Wonder, Commonwealth and most recently, The Dutch House. She was the editor of Best American Short Stories, 2006, and has written three books of nonfiction: Truth & Beauty, about her friendship with the writer, Lucy Grealy; What Now? an expansion of her graduation address at Sarah Lawrence College; and This Is the Story of a Happy Marriage, a collection of essays that examines the theme of commitment. Ann is the co-owner of Parnassus Books, the independent bookstore located in Nashville, Tennessee.