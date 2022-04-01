Ann Mashburn's career in fashion began in editorial at Condé Nast, where she served as an assistant to Vogue fashion editor and stylist Polly Mellen, and worked alongside creative visionaries like Richard Avedon, Irving Penn, and Steven Meisel. Following her time at Vogue, Ann assumed the role of fashion editor at Glamour magazine and then went on to style at J.Crew, where she and her husband Sid worked together. In 2007, Sid, Ann, and their five daughters moved to Atlanta, Georgia, to open a single men's shop, SID MASHBURN. The concept was a combination of their own designed-and-produced tailored clothing, sportswear, footwear, and accessories, alongside their favorite classics and hard-to-find pieces. In 2010, they expanded the business with a full women's line and shop: ANN MASHBURN. Find her on Instagram and at annmashburn.com.