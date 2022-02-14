Ann Ittoop is an Indian-American food storyteller and blog writer behind The Familiar Kitchen. Nearly a decade ago, she began her career in public relations and digital marketing where she led campaigns for major brands like Music & Arts, Deep Indian Kitchen, and The Good Food Institute. She was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, to parents born in Kerala, India. From an evolving desire to understand how to live with two cultures and love for the flavors she grew up with, cooking became a profound playground for her self-discovery. So she developed her food blog to combine heirloom family recipes with her poetic storytelling. Through her content, she has illustrated how there is magic tucked between recipes and how it can help others discover their own familiar kitchen.