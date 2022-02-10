Advertisement
Andrea Nordstrom Caughey
Andrea Nordstrom Caughey is a lifelong writer and magazine producer with a passion for home, garden, travel, and lifestyle topics. A former corporate public relations executive and co-founder of a SoCal-based marketing firm, Andrea has had a lifelong passion for homes and gardens and has spent the last three decades producing national stories about fascinating locations from coast to coast. She lives in Davidson, North Carolina.
Highlights:
30+ years experience as a Regional Editor for Meredith Corp
Affiliation with Time and Money Magazine as a financial writer
Broadcast experience related to two national lifestyle shows (BHG and the Discovery Channel)
