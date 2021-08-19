Amanda Richards

Amanda Richards writes and edits stories that challenge readers to consider something different. Her work has appeared in Real Simple, People, InStyle, Health Shape, and Southern Living. She writes on fashion and beauty topics and modern culture. In her spare time, she hosts the Big Calf podcast.
These Vintage-Inspired Ceramic Trees are Adorable, and They Start at Just $5
Article
Plus, you can find one for nearly every holiday.
Advertisement
The Best Toys of 2021 at Walmart, According to Kids
Article
It's time to start tackling your holiday shopping list.
Alert: Walmart Has Some Great Deals on Fans and Air Conditioners Right Now
Article
Get them shipped for free and cool down your home ASAP
This George Foreman Grill Drastically Reduces Smoke Indoors—and It's on Sale
Article
Walmart shoppers say they recommend it to everyone they know.
Over 10,000 Shoppers Love This Versatile Indoor/Outdoor Rug, and It's on Sale
Article
It comes in 31 different shapes and sizes.
The $25 Heated Blanket That Drastically Improved My Sleep
Article
I don't wake up freezing at 3 a.m. anymore.
This $9 Hair Mask Got Me Through a Year Without a Salon Visit
Article
And my hair has never looked better.
Advertisement
The 20 Best Deals From Birch Lane's Huge Black Friday Sale
Article
Save up to 50 percent on these sectionals, rugs, beds, and more.
Birch Lane Has an Under-the-Radar Shop That's Full of Vintage-Inspired Holiday Decor
Article
Many of these nostalgic accents are up to 50 percent off as part of the brand's Black Friday sale.
This $9 Hair Mask Got Me Through a Year Without a Salon Visit
Article
And my hair has never looked better.
The 20 Best Deals From Birch Lane's Huge Black Friday Sale
Article
Save up to 50 percent on these sectionals, rugs, beds, and more.
Birch Lane Has an Under-the-Radar Shop That's Full of Vintage-Inspired Holiday Decor
Article
Many of these nostalgic accents are up to 50 percent off as part of the brand's Black Friday sale.
Walmart Is Selling Personalized Christmas Stockings – and They're Under $20
Article
They're available in dozens of colors and styles.
The Pioneer Woman's Knife Block Set Has Over 1,000 Five-Star Reviews, and It's on Sale Right Now
Article
The 14-piece set has everything you need to do some serious slicing.
Advertisement
© Copyright Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com