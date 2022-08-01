Alyssa Brascia is the E-Commerce Editorial Apprentice across most brands at Dotdash Meredith, writing articles for InStyle, Shape, and more primarily about fashion and beauty.
Alyssa is a fashion and beauty-savvy writer who has been sharing her expertise within the editorial space with professional experience for more than 2 years. Her content is focused on up-and-coming trends within the fashion and beauty world and how it is related to pop culture, often using social media as a platform to share her findings.