A journalist for 20-plus years, Allison Glock's writing has appeared in: Southern Living, The New York Times, The New York Times Magazine, The New Yorker, Esquire, Rolling Stone, Food & Wine, Men's Journal, Marie Claire, GQ and many other publications. Glock is the author of multiple books, including Whiting Award winner Beauty Before Comfort, a memoir of West Virginia and a New York Times notable book of the year.

Presently, Glock is the executive producer for W. Studios, (a content driver within ESPN Films centered on women-led storytelling), Allison Glock is also the EP of ESPN's Fifty/50 initiative, as well as an EP on "37 Words," and the Fifty/50 Shorts series, one of which she is directing. Her other espnW videos include award-winning pieces on Aja Wilson, Dawn Staley, Kayla Harrison, Nikky Finney among others.
