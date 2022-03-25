Allison Duke Budslick is a lifestyle writer with over a decade of experience in content production. A design enthusiast with a passion for Southern entrepreneurs and small business, her work covering interiors has appeared in Southern Living. After graduating from the University of Alabama in 2009 with a degree in communications & information sciences, Allison returned to her hometown of Nashville where she began working in various content production roles including publishing, advertising, public relations, and broadcast production. In addition to her professional work, Allison is owner of Duke's General Store in Nashville where she enjoys curating a selection of wares from independent Southern makers and artisans.