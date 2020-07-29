Ali Ramee

Ali Ramee is a recipe developer and food stylist for Dotdash Meredith. A College of Charleston graduate with a communications major, Ali began her culinary career in the kitchens of chef Hugh Acheson in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia.
Chatham Artillery Punch
This potent punch has a rich past.
Frozen Blueberry Lemonade
Sweet and tangy, this icy blueberry lemonade is a delicious way to cool down on a hot day.
Strawberry and Peach Sangria
This fruity sangria is ready in minutes and the perfect sipper for summer porch parties.
