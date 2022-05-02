Alanna Nash is an American journalist and biographer. Born in Louisville, Kentucky in 1950, Nash holds a master's degree from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and is the author of several acclaimed books. Her writing has appeared in Entertainment Weekly, USA Weekend, The New York Times, and Southern Living. She is the author of five books, including Elvis Aaron Presley: Revelations from the Memphis Mafia and Golden Girl: The Story of Jessica Savitch, which was the basis for the feature film Up Close and Personal. She holds a master's degree from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.