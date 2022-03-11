Adam Dolge

Adam Dolge is a recipe developer, test cook and award-winning journalist with nearly 20 years experience writing for newspapers, magazines and websites. He has tested and developed recipes for brands including Cooking Light, Southern Living, Real Simple, Food & Wine, People and Health. He most recently served as Lead Recipe Developer and handling editor for EatingWell Magazine.

Adam graduated with honors from the Culinary Institute of America in 2016. Prior to culinary school, Adam split his time cooking in restaurants and writing. He is an award-winning reporter and wrote for newspapers, magazines, trade publications and online sites throughout the northeast and Washington, D.C. area, receiving recognition from the New York Press Association and the New Hampshire Press Association.

In 2021 Adam received a food writing award nomination from the International Association of Culinary Professionals for a memoir he wrote about bonding with his young daughter through cooking.
Burrito Bowls Recipe
New!
Charred corn, seasoned black beans, creamy avocado, tangy pico de gallo, cilantro-lime rice—every bite of this burrito in a bowl is a delicious surprise.
White Calzones with Marinara Sauce
New!
What is the easiest way to win over your family on a weeknight? Cheesey calzones.
Gnocchi Gratin with Ham and Peas Recipe
1
You'll love the flavor of this simple gratin.
Fontina-Stuffed Pork Chops with Mashed Potatoes Recipe
New!
These cheesy pork chops will be a new staple on your dinner table.
Beef Stew with Cheddar Biscuits Recipe
1
This skillet beef stew is made even better when topped with homemade cheddar biscuits.
Baked Rigatoni with Zucchini and Mozzarella Recipe
New!
If you're in the mood for a cheesy lasagna but want something a little less labor-intensive, try this Baked Rigatoni.
Mini Mushroom-and-Goat Cheese Pot Pies Recipe
2
These savory little pies taste great whether served warm or at room temperature.
Mini Shrimp Rolls Recipe
New!
Porch parties and backyard cookouts call for shrimp-salad sliders with a little kick.
Grilled Scallop-and-Mango Salad Recipe
New!
This fast and fresh seafood salad is a great meal for lazy beach days.
Sheet Pan Pizza with Corn, Tomatoes, and Sausage Recipe
New!
We topped this summer pizza with fresh corn, bell peppers, plum tomatoes, and hot Italian sausage
Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce Recipe
5
Smaller tomatoes, like cherry or grape, have brighter, fruitier flavors than larger ones.
Crispy Chicken Cutlets with Blistered Tomatoes Recipe
New!
Use your favorite dry white wine in the recipe, and serve the rest with dinner.
Bacon-Spinach-and-Couscous Stuffed Tomatoes Recipe
New!
We love beefsteak tomatoes because they are meaty, firm, and perfect for stuffing.
Grilled Steak Salad with Green Tomato Vinaigrette
New!
A tart vinaigrette finishes off this main dish salad.
Slow-Cooker Pot Roast Recipe
New!
Certain comfort foods are synonymous with Sunday supper, the meal that brings the family together.
Black-Eyed Pea Fritter Sandwiches with Slaw Recipe
New!
Black-eyed peas stand in for chickpeas in this Southern spin on falafel.
Kale and Sweet Potato Salad with Chicken Recipe
New!
If your kids haven't jumped on the kale bandwagon yet, try this salad with spinach or chopped romaine hearts.
Roasted Tomato Macaroni and Cheese Recipe
New!
Mac and cheese is always a winner with the kids, but the addition of roasted tomatoes will delight grown-ups too.
Sheet Pan Shrimp and Vegetables with Rice Recipe
New!
In less than thirty minutes, your family can enjoy shrimp, rice, and flavorful vegetables with this quick and easy sheet pan supper recipe.
Quick Chicken and Barley Stew Recipe
1
This chicken stew is filled with good-for-you vegetables and whole grains.
