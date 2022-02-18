Abigail Wilt has been writing about Southern culture and tourism for nearly ten years, with a background in journalism and a Southern grandmother who taught her about everything from snapping green beans to picking blackberries in a mountain cove. Her work has been featured digitally across national lifestyle brands and small-town tourism bureaus. In addition to short-form storytelling, Abigail writes long-form heirloom legacy books to preserve family histories from generation to generation.
Based in Nashville, she now travels around the South in hope of finding hidden gems—places, people, and food.