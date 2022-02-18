Abigail Wilt

Abigail Wilt has been writing about Southern culture and tourism for nearly ten years, with a background in journalism and a Southern grandmother who taught her about everything from snapping green beans to picking blackberries in a mountain cove. Her work has been featured digitally across national lifestyle brands and small-town tourism bureaus. In addition to short-form storytelling, Abigail writes long-form heirloom legacy books to preserve family histories from generation to generation.

Based in Nashville, she now travels around the South in hope of finding hidden gems—places, people, and food.
6 Things to Clear Out for a More Organized, Less Cluttered Bathroom
Article
See you later, clutter!
Advertisement
I Tested Three Top Curly Hair Brands–And Here's What Happened
Article
For defined curls, read on.
Chestnut Hair Color Ideas That Have Us Ready For Fall
Gallery
We're nuts about this color trend.
Whenever I Need To Impress a Southern Mama, This Is The Recipe I Make
Article
Foolproof and statistically proven.
Here's How To Clean Your Oven
Article
Grime and grease can really stand in the way of the perfect dish.
A Young Jennifer Garner Turned This Classic Southern Treat Into Her First Business
Video
Rock salt and all.
This Is The Secret To Perfectly Chewy Rice Krispies Squares
Article
It's all about the 'mallows.
WATCH: This Cherry-Pitting Hack Will Save You Time & Clean Up
Article
No kitchen crime scene here!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
This Common Mistake May Be Dulling Your Knives
Article
Look sharp!
Modern Dating Etiquette "By Two Old People"
Video
As Gayden says: "Use your head for something other than a hat rack!"
The One Ingredient Your Meatballs Might Be Missing
Article
This Incredible Curly Hair Gel Has Nearly 1000 Five-Star Reviews On Amazon
Article
And, a five-star review from one very curly editor.
These Birthday Enthusiasts Are Changing The Lives Of Local Homeless Kids
Article
"These celebrations are so much more than a party. These are loud exclamation points that children matter."
We Put Joanna Gaines' Biscuit Recipe To The Test
Video
Does Waco's Wonder Woman have a recipe that can compare to our beloved buttermilk biscuits?
5 Ways To Make Egg Salad Without Mayo
Article
If you must know...
Advertisement
The Secret Of What To Wear Is In Your Invitation
Video
If there's no dress code listed, pay attention.
This Is The Right Way To Talk To Your Dog
Article
Who's a good pup?
Here's What You Should Know About Correspondence Etiquette
Video
From thank-you notes to email RSVPs.
10 Things You Should Know About Your Dog
Article
Pup quiz.
This Young Alabama Boy Has A Heart For The Homeless
Article
You have to meet Austin.
Here's How To Prevent Your Dog From Getting A Sunburn
Article
Protect your pup.
We Tested Southern Town Names On Our Editors, And Here's What Happened
Article
Tchoutacabouffa River, anyone?
Advertisement
Foods You'll Only Find at a 4th of July BBQ in the South
Video
You're going to need a bigger plate.
When You Ask A Southerner For Directions
Video
It might take you a little longer to get there, but it'll definitely be interesting.
6 Things You Should Know Before Remodeling Your House
Video
Always, always have a contingency plan.
Load More
© Copyright Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com