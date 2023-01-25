Austin Butler Dedicates His Oscar Nomination To The Late Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley’s last public appearance was supporting Austin Butler as he won his first Golden Globe. So in the wake of her death, it was understandably a bittersweet occasion, when the actor was nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of her father, Elvis Presley.

The star called in to TODAY with Hoda and Jenna shortly after the announcement that he had been nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.

"It's sort of a bittersweet moment right now because I think of how much I wish she was here right now to get to celebrate with me,” Butler said on the phone with the TODAY hosts. “It's the same thing I feel with Elvis; I wish that they could see these moments, you know? It's just sort of strange to celebrate at a time of such deep grief. But I sort of think of it as a way to honor her. This is for her."

The nomination came just a little over a week since the death of Presley and days after a memorial service was held at Graceland in her honor. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died on January 12, hours after being hospitalized for a medical emergency.

The biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann received eight Oscar nominations, including Butler’s nod for Best Actor and a nomination for best motion picture.