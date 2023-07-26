Auntie Anne’s Is Offering BOGO Pretzels In Honor of National Aunt Day

Aunts make the world go round for nieces and nephews, don’t they? From carting us to VBS to fixing their iconic Cornbread Dressing and bringing the party at our birthday celebrations, aunts are the most fun to be around—and they always have love to share.

In honor of the under-celebrated National Aunt Day (and National Uncle Day) on July 26, Auntie Anne’s Pretzels wants to share the cinnamon-sugar auntie love with their rewards members. We can almost smell the warm pretzels wafting through the mall!

Today only (July 26, 2023): All Auntie Anne’s Rewards members can redeem the treat of buy one, get one free Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels at participating locations. If you’re not already a member, you can join the rewards program here and score points for all your favorite pretzels.

In addition to this sweet (or savory, if you’re more of an Original fan) treat, Auntie Anne’s is honoring aunts further with the recent announcement of their new “Auntbassador” role. The global pretzel chain will be crowning “the coolest aunt in the country” with a “$10,000 shopping spree and an all-expense-paid, three-day trip to the iconic Mall of America with their niece or nephew, plus Auntie Anne’s swag and more.” If you've always imagined yourself with an embroidered, pretzel-themed bomber jacket, this is your time to shine! The newly crowned Auntbassador will also win a prestigious title and bragging rights to all niblings, of course.

Official and unofficial aunties are welcome to apply for the crown with a short video on social media describing why they’re the most fun auntie around through the end of July. (Tag #AuntieAnnesCasting23 and #contest in your post.)

“This National Auntie Day, we're doing more of what we love by creating an unforgettable experience for aunties and brand fans across the country,” said Auntie Anne’s Chief Brand Officer Julie Younglove-Webb. “Auntie Anne's takes immense pride in playing the role of America's auntie.”

Learn more about Auntie Day and the Auntbassador contest here. In our opinion, aunts deserve spoiling year-round. If you’re looking for an idea to show her how much you love her this National Aunt Day, how about a Fresh Strawberry Meringue Cake or, in keeping with the theme, Strawberry-Pretzel Jello Salad?