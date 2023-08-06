Attention Longhorns: United Offering Nonstop Flights To Alabama Ahead Of The Game

Who's in for an away game?

By
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener is a digital editor and writer with 20 years of experience. Her articles on gardening, homes, food, and health have appeared in Hunker, American Gardener, and other national and regional publications.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on August 6, 2023
Texas Longhorns vs Alabama Crimson Tide 2022
Photo:

Tim Warner / Contributor/Getty Images

Longhorns fans looking to travel to Alabama for the game next month can get there quicker, thanks to new nonstop flights added by United Airlines.

According to KXAN in Austin, the nonstop flights are between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, which is about an hour from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. United is offering the flights the weekend of the September 9 game against the Crimson Tide, with a departure on Friday and returning flights on Sunday.

That's not the only Alabama game that United Airlines is catering to this fall. According to a press release, Ole Miss, Arkansas Razorbacks, Tennessee Volunteers, and LSU Tigers fans will also get the benefit of direct flights to Birmingham. United is offering a total of 127 direct flights for 30 college football games around the country. You can check flight times on game day weekends at united.com.

"We're committed to providing a best-in-class travel experience for our customers, whether they're traveling around the globe, or flying to see their favorite college football team play," said Patrick Quayle, the airline's senior vice president of Global Network Planning and Alliances. "We're pleased to deliver a schedule this season that makes it easy for fans to come together and support their teams on the road."

Never made the trip to Tuscaloosa before? We've got you covered with our list of The Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and The Best Things To Do in the college town.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
tuscaloosa
Why Tuscaloosa Is A Great College Town
LSU vs. Auburn Football
The Top 5 Wildest SEC Fan Traditions
Dreamland Bar-B-Que
The South's Top Spots For Tailgate Takeout
Rotel Dip
88 Football Party Food Recipes Made For Game Day
Hotel ELEO exterior
The Best Places To Stay In The South's College Towns
Super Bowl Party Food
We Know What College You Went To Based On Your Tailgate Spread
Nashville, TN
32 Things To Do In Nashville, Tennessee
CLOSEUP Athens Statue
The South's Best College Towns 2020
College Football tailgate with woman carrying pimiento cheese sandwiches to table, kids tossing football, and adults playing cornhole.
Champions of the Tailgate: How the South Tackles the Tradition Better Than Anywhere Else
Toomer's Drugs in Auburn, AL
The South's Best College Towns 2018
Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide
Coach Nick Saban Connects Grandma's Cake Baking To The Process Of Selecting A New Quarterback
Bill Thorn Peachtree
Only Runner To Complete Every One Of Atlanta's Peachtree Road Races Retires At 92
Home Team BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina
The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints
Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee
Tell Grandma To Get Out Her Good Luggage, We've Got 18 Trip Ideas for the Whole Family
Bama Theatre, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
The Best Things To Do in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Lucy's Restaurant in Auburn, AL
How Auburn, Alabama, Is Creating a Winning Food Scene–Here's Why You Should Visit Now