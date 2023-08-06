Attention Longhorns: United Offering Nonstop Flights To Alabama Ahead Of The Game

Longhorns fans looking to travel to Alabama for the game next month can get there quicker, thanks to new nonstop flights added by United Airlines.

According to KXAN in Austin, the nonstop flights are between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, which is about an hour from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. United is offering the flights the weekend of the September 9 game against the Crimson Tide, with a departure on Friday and returning flights on Sunday.

That's not the only Alabama game that United Airlines is catering to this fall. According to a press release, Ole Miss, Arkansas Razorbacks, Tennessee Volunteers, and LSU Tigers fans will also get the benefit of direct flights to Birmingham. United is offering a total of 127 direct flights for 30 college football games around the country. You can check flight times on game day weekends at united.com.

"We're committed to providing a best-in-class travel experience for our customers, whether they're traveling around the globe, or flying to see their favorite college football team play," said Patrick Quayle, the airline's senior vice president of Global Network Planning and Alliances. "We're pleased to deliver a schedule this season that makes it easy for fans to come together and support their teams on the road."

