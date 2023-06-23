Zoo Atlanta Sloth Becomes Dad Again—On Father’s Day

A sloth at Zoo Atlanta celebrated big this Father’s Day by becoming a dad again.

Cocoa, the 30-year-old Hoffmann’s two-toed sloth and Nutella, a female, welcomed their new addition on June 18th.

This is the first infant for Nutella, who is just 6-years old.

“We are delighted about the birth of Nutella’s infant, especially on Father’s Day,” Jennifer Mickelberg, PhD, Vice President of Collections and Conservation said in a release.

Gestation periods for sloths are longer than most in the animal kingdom at 11 to 12 months, according to a release from Zoo Atlanta, and pregnancies are not easily confirmed unless detected by ultrasound or X-ray.

Despite sloths’ reputations for moving slowly, their infants develop noticeably more rapidly than other mammal babies.

“They are born fully furred, with their eyes open and teeth already present, and have fully developed claws for clinging to their mothers,” the release said.

Proud papa Cocoa will soon welcome another infant with the other female in the sloth in the trio, Bonnie. Bonnie’s pregnancy was revealed during a recent physical exam and this newest addition will be her third.

Hoffman’s two-toed sloths are not currently on the endangered species list but their populations are among those facing threats due to human activities. Illegal logging in their native Central and South America has damaged their habitats and hundreds of sloths are electrocuted each year while attempting to travel along power lines.

“Nutella and Cocoa were recommended to breed by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, which seeks to maintain healthy, genetically diverse, and self-sustaining animal populations in accredited zoos," the release said.

And so much for maternity leave—Nutella and her infant may be seen daily, weather permitting, in the Zoo’s summer sloth habitat.

