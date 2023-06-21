8-Year-Old Boy Finds Astros World Series Ring, Returns It To Longtime Ballpark Employee

A Houston man was reunited with a priceless memento thanks to the kindness of a young boy.

Reynaldo Muñoz has been working at Minute Maid Park for 23 years. Like the rest of the ballpark employees, he was given a custom-made championship ring when the Houston Astros won the World Series in 2022.

This past Sunday, Muñoz had taken off the ring to wash his hands in the restroom when he got a call for assistance. He told ABC 13 that he didn’t realize he left the ring behind until 20 minutes later. To his horror, when he went back to look for the ring, it was gone. His Father’s Day, he said, was ruined.

Janie Arredondo, a friend of Muñoz's daughter, took to Facebook with a plea for the ring’s return.

"He has worked for 23 years at MMP and this ring meant so much to him,” she wrote alongside a photo of the missing jewelry. “The ring is very unique as it is personalized to every employee. His last name Muñoz is engraved on the side. We hope whoever has it will return it. It is one of his joys from working there for many years.”

Unbeknownst to Muñoz, his ring had been found by 8-year-old Neymar Davalos, who was attending his first-ever baseball game with his father.

"He comes back from the restroom and he's like, 'Dad, here's your Father's Day gift.' And I don't think nothing of it. There's a lot of replicas. We were leaving and there's a lot of people walking out of the stadium and he's like, 'Dad, here.' So, I don't think nothing of it," Neymar's dad, Ray Davalos, told ABC 13. "Then, the next morning I woke up and I seen it all over social media and I'm like, 'Oh, my God.' And I'm like, 'Son, we have to give this back.' And he's like, 'Dad, but that was your Father's Day gift.' And I say 'Yeah, but what would Jesus do?'"

They knew what they had to do, so they contacted Muñoz and agreed to meet. ABC 13 was there to capture the moment.

As a thank you, Muñoz gave Neymar a goodie bag filled with T-shirts, bobbleheads, a voucher for game tickets, and even some replica championship rings.

"I really didn't think I was going to see it ever again, but I'm so glad they did the right thing," Muñoz told the local news outlet. "At the end of the day, it's the best thing you can ask for."

