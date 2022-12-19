Asheville Woman Finds Bear Hibernating In Her Backyard

She doesn’t mind though, noting, “It was hers before it was mine.”

By
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker

Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on December 19, 2022
Black Bear in Brush
Photo:

Smith Collection/Gado / Contributor/Getty Images

Asheville, North Carolina, resident Casey Vandergrift was just enjoying some fresh air on her back porch when she heard a strange noise. It was a sound that she described as a "sad whimper" and immediately went to see if she could help an animal in distress.

"I thought it was a dying dog,” she told the group Help Asheville Bears, or HAB. “I mean it was just a sad whimper." That small noise wasn’t from a dog in need, though. It was a full-grown bear who had made a den in her brush-filled backyard. Guess she’s lucky it wasn’t in her jacuzzi.

Not sure what to do with her new neighbor, Vandergrift reached out to HAB, which helps humans find peaceful solutions for co-existing and co-living with bears (no word on how they feel about shared dance parties, though). The group posted about the encounter on its Facebook page and shared the video with the local NBC affiliate, WYFF News 4.

The group’s founder, Jody Williams, thought it was possible the bear was getting ready for winter a little early because it could be a pregnant female and she could be nesting before giving birth to cubs in January. "It was the absolute perfect spot for a bear to den up," he told WYFF. 

For her part, Vandergrift doesn’t really mind sharing her piece of the great outdoors with the bear, noting: “It was hers before it was mine.”

We hope for both Vandergrift and her four-legged visitor to have a calm, peaceful winter.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Pouring beer at Liability Brewing
The Best Breweries In Greenville, South Carolina
Hatchlings trek across the beach
A Passionate Community of Activists, Scientists, and Volunteers Are Devoted To Saving Florida's Sea Turtles
Gasparilla exterior
This Historic Florida Inn Has Perfected The Art Of An Old-Fashioned Christmas
Beach Party
50 Reasons We Love Summer in the South
Chicken Coop
Raising Chickens in the South
2018 Idea House in Austin, Texas Front Exterior Curb Appeal
Our Biggest Before and After of All Time
Romeo and Juliet Balcony Scene
Valentine's Day Poems About Romance and Love
Maison Studio WaterColor, FL Neutral Kitchen with Shiplap Wall Backsplash
88 Beautiful Kitchens to Plan Your Dream Space
Hand Holding Support
115 Sympathy Messages for Friends and Family
Home Team BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina
The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints
Couple Laughing
132 Romantic Messages for Your Loved One
Coastal Lowcountry Living Room
85 Living Room Decorating Ideas
Old Oyster House Plan Built in Spring Island, SC
Two Homes, One Plan: A Classic Lowcountry Design for Retirement on the Coast
Linn Cove Viaduct, Blue Ridge Parkway, NC
The Blue Ridge Parkway Is The South's Best Scenic Drive
Alexander Smith, Latria Graham, Adrian Miller, Adrienne Cheatham, Alejandro Bolar, and Carla Hall
Learning To Love Soul Food
Late-Summer Stunner
Our Best Container Gardening Ideas