It’s Never Too Early To Start Planning For Christmas, And These ‘Beautiful’ Trees At Target Are Up To 63% Off

Yes, we are still in the thick of summer, but that doesn’t mean we’re not allowed to have the most wonderful time of the year on our minds. It’s not too early to start planning your holiday decor—specifically the tree—and luckily, Target also has Christmas on its mind. As we begin to inch closer to fall, the retailer marked down more than 1,500 Christmas trees of different shapes, sizes, and colors, so it’s an ideal time to update yours or grab a new one ahead of the season.

Look for fluffy, faux snow-covered trees in 6- to 9-foot sizes, along with pre-lit artificial trees adorned with pine cones and berries. You can even find mini trees to add to your holiday decor, all of which require fluffing when they arrive. We found seven festive Christmas trees that you’ll want to snag before summer is over and while they’re still on sale at Target, so when the holiday season rolls around, you can skip the store and immediately get to decorating.

And while you’re in Target’s Christmas Tree storefront, you can grab other decor like ornaments, tree toppers, and more. Keep scrolling for some of our top tree picks.

Costway Snow Flocked Hinged Christmas Tree

Target

Simulate a pretend winter wonderland in your living room with this 6-foot tree covered in a snowy appearance plus 68 festive—and real—pinecones. It’s made of high-quality PVC and 1,000 branch tips that form a full cone shape. When it’s not in use, the folding metal base offers a space-saving storage solution. You can shop it in three sizes, including 6-, 7.5-, and 9-foot options. One shopper said the “flocked pine cones and branch tips add a touch of elegance” to any room but that it leaves “no mess,” while another person agreed that the tree is “absolutely beautiful.”

Costway Pre-Lit Hinged Artificial Christmas Tree With Pine Cones And Berries

Target

For even more convenience, grab a pre-lit tree like this Costway one that also comes adorned with pine cones and red berries. It’s available in 6-, 7-, and 8-foot sizes and has up to 1,750 branch tips, 1,369 PVC tips, and 381 pine needles, plus 700 lights, depending on the size you choose. Despite its decorative appearance, there’s still plenty of room to add your own ornaments and other personal touches.

Costway 7.5-Foot Pink Snow Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree

Target

If you’re feeling adventurous, go for a bold-colored tree like this bright pink snow-covered one. It includes 1,364 branch tips that create a full appearance, each of which is flexible and bendable so you can shape them to hold your ornaments. The tree’s metal frame is painted white to match its overall aesthetic, and one reviewer called the tree “pink magic.”

Yaheetech Frosted Artificial Christmas Tree

Target

Another snow-kissed option is this frosted spruce style available in a small, space-friendly 4.5-foot option, along with 6- and 7.5-foot sizes. It’s made with fire-resistant PVC branches and tips, while the trunk and stand are constructed of sturdy, durable iron and foldable for easy storage. The number of tips ranges from 340 to 1,284, and one shopper described it as “extremely full” and said it “has just the right touch of snow.”

Northlight 6-Foot Pre-Lit Pine Artificial Christmas Tree With Clear Lights

Target

Short on space? This Northlight pre-lit tree provides a classic look decorated with 150 clear bulbs and hundreds of 2-inch pine tips in a slimmer design than others. It has four “easy to assemble” sections, according to one shopper, who called it a “cute little tree.” Once it’s set up and fluffed, the base measures 39 inches in diameter.

Northlight 7.5-Foot Gunnison Pine Artificial Christmas Tree

Target

This standard but ultra-full 7.5-foot pine tree has 2,280 tips and hinged branches, offering abundant space for decorating with ornaments, lights, and a topper, so you can make the tree your own. It comes with a black metal stand and easy four-piece assembly, so you’ll have your holiday centerpiece up in no time.

Costway Pre-Lit Christmas Tree

Target

Skip some of the work and grab this pre-lit Christmas tree that adds a warm ambiance to your space. Its sizes include 7-foot with 925 tips, 7.5-foot with 1,125 tips, and 8-foot with 1,335 tips options. The tree’s LED lights range from 460 to 600 bulbs depending on which size you choose, while the needles are made from a combination of crush- and fade-resistant PE and PVC mixed with branches and pine cones for a natural and realistic appearance.