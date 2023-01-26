Nashville Mansion With Crystal Chandelier Autographed By Dolly Parton Headed To Auction

The former Arndt Estate is one of Greater Nashville’s most-photographed residences.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on January 26, 2023
Arndt Estate
Photo:

DeCaro Auctions International

Located just 12 miles from downtown Nashville in Brentwood, the former Arndt Estate is one of Greater Nashville’s most-photographed residences. And, for a cool $12.8 million, this glittery piece of Nashville high society could be yours.

Comprising a total of 15,000 square feet, this incomparable estate boasts four bedrooms and eight bathrooms overlooking the Governor's Club. Inside, the grand entry hall opens to striking double staircases, creating a dramatic first impression. But the real magic happens in the adjacent 4,081-square-foot entertainment building. 

Arndt Estate

DeCaro Auctions International

This unique space has welcomed some of the most famous names in entertainment, business, politics, and society, including some of country music’s biggest stars, such as Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, and Brad Paisley. Shimmering chandeliers, soaring Corinthian columns and two mezzanine balconies, it has played host to notable events such as Nashville Shines for Haiti and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Annual Honor Society Membership Event. 

The estate features countless exquisite details, including antique fixtures from Argentina and lead crystal chandeliers from the Czech Republic, including one autographed by Dolly Parton herself. 

Dolly Parton Chandelier

DeCaro Auctions International

The property will hit the auction block on February 18, at 11:00 a.m. CST. The home and all its treasures will be sold to the highest bidder.

“An outstanding, one-of-a-kind luxury estate, this is an opportunity to enjoy luxury living and entertaining at its very best,”  DeCaro Auctions International Founder and President Daniel DeCaro said in a statement.

Visit decaroauctions.com for full property information. 

