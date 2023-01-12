Stop What You’re Doing: The First Trailer For "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" Is Here!

The first trailer for one of the most-anticipated movies of the year is finally here!

The two-minute look at the star-studded film adaptation of Judy Blume’s Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, highlights some of the most beloved moments of the book—“we must, we must, we must increase our busts” chant and all.

The movie about a sixth grader who prays for help as she navigates puberty stars Rachel McAdams as Barbara, the well-meaning mom to title character Margaret, and Kathy Bates as Margaret’s cherished grandmother, Sylvia.

The trailer begins with 11-year-old Margaret Simon (Ryder Fortson) saying a desperate prayer before starting her first day at a new school.

“Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret,” she says. “Please, just do this one thing for me: let me be normal and regular like everybody else, just please please please please please!”

Blume’s seminal novel, considered required reading for young girls to this day, comes to life more than 50 years after it was first published. From the music and wardrobe to the parade of cringy adolescent moments, director Kelly Fremon Craig has gifted us with a smorgasbord of nostalgia, angst, and representation that women of all ages will relate to.

“It feels wonderful,” Blume shared on Today Thursday morning, “and the reason that it feels wonderful is because I love the movie. And how many authors of the book can say, ‘I think that movie is better than the book’? I do.”

Call your sisters and girlfriends, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret debuts in theaters on April 28, 2023.

