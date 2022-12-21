It’s Official: Arch Manning Signs Letter Of Intent, Commits To Texas

Well it’s official, Arch Manning is a Longhorn.

Arch, one of the top prospects of the 2023 class of recruits, signed his National Letter of Intent with the University of Texas today. The school made the announcement on Twitter with a graphic and the words, “Welcome Home, Arch Manning.”

The 17-year-old senior at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans is the grandson of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning and the nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning. One of the most prized quarterback recruits of the last decade, Arch verbally committed to Texas in June, choosing the Austin school over Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Virginia, and Georgia.

"I think the great tradition and fan base and everything about Texas football excited me," he told 247 Sports. "I’m glad I can one day be part of it."

"Obviously Coach Sark has a rich history," Arch continued. "He’s developed a lot of good players and been on some good teams. I think they’ve gotten better this year and they’re going to keep getting better and I’m excited to be part of it."

In his four years at Isidore Newman, Arch broke Eli’s school record for passing yards and Peyton’s school record for passing touchdowns. He will suit up for Texas in January.

“I’m ready to get to Austin,” the teen phenom told 247 Sports.

