Introducing Smoked Queso, the Internet’s Cheesy New Obsession

The latest food trend to sweep the internet has all the makings of a true Southern classic: heaps of cheese, plenty of flavor, and a good ol’ fashioned backyard grill.

We’re talking smoked queso, your new favorite summertime snack. (Warning: the following images could result in an undeniable craving for cheesy deliciousness. Proceed with caution.)

A click on the #smokedqueso hashtag on TikTok reveals a treasure trove of videos showing people all over the country making their version of the simple and satisfying appetizer. Everyone seems to agree that it’s just as delicious as it looks.

To bring your own smoked queso dreams to life, you’re going to need an aluminum foil pan. As far as ingredients go, most people are using chorizo, ground beef, every conceivable kind of cheese—pepper jack, cheddar, Velveeta, Monterey jack, etc.—jalapeños, chopped onions, Rotel’s diced tomatoes with serrano pepper, and garlic.

Once you’ve added all your ingredients, simply slide the pan onto a hot grill and wait until it becomes melty and gooey. If yours is too thick, feel free to loosen it up by adding some milk.