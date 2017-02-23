30 Appetizer Recipes That Will Cure Your Spring Fever

February 23, 2017
Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

After a long winter, we’re all looking forward to dining al fresco and hosting guests outdoors for backyard barbecue bashes and family get-togethers. As you’re starting to venture outside more to soak up some sun for Easter dinner, Mother’s Day brunch, a bridal shower, or upcoming graduation this spring and summer, don’t neglect the most delicious start to any celebratory menu: the appetizers. Generally, when we think of spring, we think of green. And there’s no shortage of green in this collection of fresh and beautiful spring appetizers. These bite-sized appetizers feature the most colorful, juiciest, and crispiest fruits and vegetables of the bunch, as well as a lighter flavor profile to keep you and your dinner party guests satisfied (but not too full) until the second course. Here, 30 tasty appetizers that will cure your spring fever. 

Strawberry Caprese Salad

Credit: IAIN BAGWELL

Recipe: Strawberry Caprese Salad

This sweet and tart appetizer doubles as a fresh, crisp salad.

Deviled Potatoes

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Deviled Potatoes

Two Southern classics, deviled eggs and potato salad, collide to create these tiny delicacies.

Cured Salmon with Dill-Horseradish Cream

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Cured Salmon with Dill-Horseradish Cream

Looking for a different way to serve salmon to your guests this spring? Dill and horseradish make a great pair in a zesty, creamy sauce dolloped over melt-in-your-mouth salmon. Serve atop toasted sourdough bread slices for a delicious start to dinnerl.

Spinach-and-Vidalia Dip

Credit: Photo: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Spinach-and-Vidalia Dip

Say hello to a much-improved and tastier version of classic spinach dip. The kicker here is the flavorful addition of sweet Vidalia onions. Serve this creamy dip on the side of your crudité platter for guests to munch on while they mingle.

Tex-Mex Deviled Eggs

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Tex-Mex Deviled Eggs

No picnic, church potluck, or spring gathering is complete without deviled eggs. Here, we stuffed shells with all the ingredients you're familiar with, and we elevated the typical deviled egg recipe with plenty of bold Tex-Mex flavor to really wow your guests.

Smoked Egg Salad Toasts

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Smoked Egg Salad Toasts

Egg salad is pretty standard, but you can rev up traditional salad with a smoked, spicy mix to serve on toast this season.

Split Pea Hummus

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Split Pea Hummus

Lighter, fresher, and just a little bit greener than traditional Greek hummus.

Herbed Goat Cheese Bites

Credit: Photo: William Dickey

Recipe: Herbed Goat Cheese Bites

An easy spring party appetizer using only a handful of fresh ingredients.

Baked Brie Bites

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Baked Brie Bites

Impress your guests with this sophisticated five-ingredient appetizer recipe.

Mini Caprese Bites

Credit: William Dickey

Recipe: Mini Caprese Bites

These show-stopping party skewers will have you dreaming of long, warm nights spent outdoors with family and friends.

Vegetable Medley Tea Sandwiches

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Vegetable Medley Tea Sandwiches

Finger food dining at its finest.

Spicy Roasted Bell Pepper Pimiento Cheese

Recipe: Spicy Roasted Red Bell Pepper Pimiento Cheese

Prepare this spicy and slightly sweet appetizer in eggcups for guests to enjoy their own portion.

Mustard Dill Tortellini Salad Skewers

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling Angela Sellers

Recipe: Mustard Dill Tortellini Salad Skewers

Everything tastes better on a stick, including these cheese tortellini skewers.

Beef-and-Asparagus Bundles

Credit: Ralph Lee Anderson

Recipe: Beef-and-Asparagus Bundles

No fork required for these quick and easy wraps!

Basil-Cheese Roulade

Recipe: Basil-Cheese Roulade

Trust us, the fancy name makes this recipe sound harder to make than it actually is. Here, basil and cheese are easily rolled up to make a satisfying party starter.

Chipotle Shrimp Cocktail

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Chipotle Shrimp Cocktail

We love traditional shrimp cocktail, but it's time to shake things up with this party favorite. The secret to this shrimp cocktail's deliciousness is the added bonus of chipotle peppers and adobo sauce.

Prosciutto-Wrapped Mango Bites

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Prosciutto-Wrapped Mango Bites

Is there anything more reminiscent of spring than the sweet taste of mango? Use fresh mango slices here instead of jarred to make each bite lighter and more flavorful.

Chicken Salad Tarts

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Chicken Salad Tarts

Each tart shell is filled with delicate and creamy chicken salad for one delicious bite.

Caesar Salad Bites

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick/Prop Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell/Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Caesar Salad Bites

Party guests will have no problem popping these fresh salad bites into their mouths.

Classic Pimiento Cheese

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Classic Pimiento Cheese

With warmer weather around the corner, it’s time to break out the pimiento cheese to make bite-sized, tea sandwiches.

Party Poppers

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Party Poppers

It wouldn't be a spring party without a little heat.

Mini Corn Cakes with Smoked Salmon and Dill Crème Fraîche

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Mini Corn Cakes with Smoked Salmon and Dill Crème Fraîche

Small in size but big on taste, this is a more elegant appetizer to serve for special spring occasions.

Cheese Straw Tomato Tartlets

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Cheese Straw Tomato Tartlets

This is the delicious result when you combine cheese straws with bite-sized tomatoes. You'll love every bite of these little tart wonders, bursting with ripe, juicy tomatoes and cheese.

Mini Crab Cakes with Pineapple-Cucumber Salsa

Credit: Photo: Jim Franco

Recipe: Mini Crab Cakes with Pineapple-Cucumber Salsa

These miniature cakes are made with sweet crab meat and topped with a fresh Pineapple-Cucumber Salsa to please a large crowd.

Strawberry Pretzel Crostini

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Strawberry Pretzel Crostini

Who doesn't like pretzels and crostini to serve as finger foods? The only difference here is that our pretzel crackers are topped with a delicious mixture of strawberries and cream cheese for a sweet and salty start to your spring dinner menu.

Lemon-Dill Chicken Salad-Stuffed Eggs

Recipe: Lemon-Dill Chicken Salad-Stuffed Eggs

If you love deviled eggs and chicken salad, then you'll love them even more when blended together to make these protein-filled wonders.

Cornbread Tartlets with Tomato-Lima Bean Relish

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Cornbread Tartlets with Tomato-Lima Bean Relish

Another easy and tasty way to enjoy a favorite Southern staple—cornbread.

Mint Julep Gelées

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Mint Julep Gelées

These delicate and impressive gelées are wow-worthy enough to impress your guests. The added bonus of mint leaves and bourbon gives them a light and refreshing Derby-inspired flavor.

Tex-Mex Shrimp Cocktail

Credit: Photo: Beau Gustafson

Recipe: Tex-Mex Shrimp Cocktail

We revamped this party favorite with authentic and spicy Mexican flavors.

