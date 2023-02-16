Sale Alert! These Are Some Of The Best Deals From Anthropologie’s Presidents’ Day Sale

Shop home, kitchen, and fashion finds starting at just $13.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on February 16, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Pres Day: Anthropologie Sale (incl. home & fashion) TOUT
Photo:

Anthropologie

Whether you’re looking for home goods or accessories, you can pretty much always count on Anthropologie to have stylish decor and clothing. And right now, you can get them at a discount during its Presidents’ Day Sale. Find deals on Rag & Bone, Joe’s Jeans, Ugg, and Anthropologie’s in-house brands, starting at only $13.  

The sale has something for everyone, from candles to coasters. Cover up bad hair days while still looking chic with this faux-leather baseball cap that’s 31 percent off. It’s so stylish that you’ll want to wear it even when your hair looks good. For your home, be sure to shop this coffee table that’s currently up to 50 percent off. It has a geometric brushed brass metal base with a ceramic tile top. The table is handmade, so it’s totally unique, and it can be used indoors and outdoors. 

Score even more discounts on home, kitchen, fashion, and accessories below.

English Factory Ruffled Puff-Sleeve Blouse

Anthropologie

Anthropologie Presidents’ Day Fashion Deals

The sale includes discounts on dresses, blazers, tops, jeans, jackets, and more. Test out the low-rise pants trend with this slim boyfriend style from Rag & Bone for 38 percent off. The light-wash jeans are made of 99 percent cotton with a zip front and five pockets. This classic double-breasted blazer comes in blue, black, and red, and it’s perfect to wear to the office. You can shop cozy pieces, too, like this zip-up fleece hoodie with contrast piping.

Hourglass Indoor/Outdoor Coffee Table

Anthropologie

Anthropologie Presidents’ Day Home Deals

This crystal candle will bring some positive vibes to your house. It’s available in two fresh scents, lavender and eucalyptus, and it comes in a beautiful ceramic holder. Another great find is this throw pillow that has a hand-marbled design, making each pillow unique. It comes in a rectangular or square shape starting at $50. You can also shop deals on rugs, vases, side tables, blankets, and more. 

Dagny Pie Dish

Anthropologie

Anthropologie Presidents’ Day Kitchen Deals

Along with furniture and decor, be sure to take a look at the kitchen deals, too. If you love hosting, you can never have too many serving bowls, and this one is 38 percent off. The glazed stoneware bowl features a floral design, and it’s dishwasher-safe. And save your surfaces from water rings with these cute, handcrafted scalloped coasters. Shop even more kitchen products starting at $13.

Puffer Scarf

Anthropologie

Anthropologie Presidents’ Day Accessories Deals 

This adorable puffer scarf is guaranteed to keep you toasty all winter and on chilly spring days, and it’s 40 percent off. You’ll find dressy and everyday bags on sale, like this beaded, checkered purse and this faux-leather tote, too. And keep your hair out of your face with these large speckled hair clips or these faux-leather claw clips

More Must-Shop Products

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Fire pit at cottage - stock photo
We Found 37 Wayfair Presidents’ Day Deals That Are Almost Too Good To Be True
Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Bundle Tout
Lodge’s Cast Iron Cookware Bundle That Will ‘Last Forever’ Is 40% Off Ahead Of Presidents’ Day At Amazon
Beach Party
50 Reasons We Love Summer in the South
BEAUTURAL Steamer for Clothes
This Top-Selling, Travel-Friendly Steamer Is Ready To Use In Just 30 Seconds—And It's On Sale
Blue Christmas Christmas Tree Decorations
118 Christmas Decorating Ideas That Will Inspire You to Bring the Beauty of the Season Home
Spanx Yes Pleats! Collection Launch
We’re Calling It: This New Activewear Collection From Spanx Will Be Its Most Popular Yet
Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Compact Cutlery Organizer Kitchen Drawer Tray
Free Up Drawer Space With This Best-Selling $12 Stacking Cutlery Organizer
Spanx New Launch Tout
Alert! Spanx Just Added 3 New Styles To Its Perfect Collection
KitchenClouds Kitchen Mat Cushioned Anti Fatigue Kitchen Rug tout
This Best-Selling Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat ‘Alleviates’ Foot Pain—And It’s Only $16
Luseta Glossy Pearl Hair Mask tout
My Wavy Hair Is Notoriously Tangled, And This Hair Mask Helped Me Unknot It Faster Than Ever
IMUSA tortilla warmer
This $9 Tortilla Warmer Has Single-Handedly Saved My Taco Tuesdays
Le Creuset Valentine's Day Collection Tout
Le Creuset’s Heart-Filled Valentine’s Day Collection Is Perfect For Gifting, And It Starts At Just $15
Weezie Towels French terry robe tout
Shopping For A Valentine’s Gift? This Robe From A Fan-Favorite Southern Brand Will Get You Major Props
Amazon Lodge Sale Tout
Amazon Quietly Slashed Prices On Lodge Cookware By Up To 42 Percent
Electric Ice Cream Maker
These Are the Best Ice Cream Makers You Can Buy Under $100
Weezie Towels Warehouse Sale
The Georgia-Based Bath Towels That Southerners Love Are on Major Sale Right Now