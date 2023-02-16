Shopping Sale Alert! These Are Some Of The Best Deals From Anthropologie’s Presidents’ Day Sale Shop home, kitchen, and fashion finds starting at just $13. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Published on February 16, 2023
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Anthropologie Whether you're looking for home goods or accessories, you can pretty much always count on Anthropologie to have stylish decor and clothing. And right now, you can get them at a discount during its Presidents' Day Sale. Find deals on Rag & Bone, Joe's Jeans, Ugg, and Anthropologie's in-house brands, starting at only $13. The sale has something for everyone, from candles to coasters. Cover up bad hair days while still looking chic with this faux-leather baseball cap that's 31 percent off. It's so stylish that you'll want to wear it even when your hair looks good. For your home, be sure to shop this coffee table that's currently up to 50 percent off. It has a geometric brushed brass metal base with a ceramic tile top. The table is handmade, so it’s totally unique, and it can be used indoors and outdoors. Score even more discounts on home, kitchen, fashion, and accessories below. Anthropologie Anthropologie Presidents’ Day Fashion Deals The sale includes discounts on dresses, blazers, tops, jeans, jackets, and more. Test out the low-rise pants trend with this slim boyfriend style from Rag & Bone for 38 percent off. The light-wash jeans are made of 99 percent cotton with a zip front and five pockets. This classic double-breasted blazer comes in blue, black, and red, and it’s perfect to wear to the office. You can shop cozy pieces, too, like this zip-up fleece hoodie with contrast piping. Daily Practice by Anthropologie Sweater Dress, $89.95 (orig. $128) The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie Maxi Dress, $129.95 (orig. $170) Maeve Double-Breasted Blazer, $99.95 (orig. $170) English Factory Ruffled Puff-Sleeve Blouse, $49.95 (orig. $78) Daily Practice by Anthropologie Fleece Jacket, $89.95 (orig. $148) By Anthropologie Plaid Jacket, $139.95 (orig. $228) Maeve Sweetheart Top, $39.95 (orig. $68) Dolan Left Coast Puff-Sleeve Top, $59.95 (orig. $98) Little Lies Quarter-Zip Sweater, $79.95 (orig. $128) Rag & Bone Dre Low-Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans, $139.95 (orig. $225) Joe's Jeans The Goldie High-Rise Palazzo Jeans, $149.95 (orig. $248) By Anthropologie Packable Vest, $69.95 (orig. $98) Anthropologie Anthropologie Presidents’ Day Home Deals This crystal candle will bring some positive vibes to your house. It’s available in two fresh scents, lavender and eucalyptus, and it comes in a beautiful ceramic holder. Another great find is this throw pillow that has a hand-marbled design, making each pillow unique. It comes in a rectangular or square shape starting at $50. You can also shop deals on rugs, vases, side tables, blankets, and more. Anthropologie Amber Crystal Candle, $24.95 (orig. $36) Marbled Zooey Pillow, starting at $49.95 (orig. $98) Bovina Rug, starting at $99.95 (orig. $148) Bramble Reversible Bath Mat, starting at $34.95 (orig.$48) Mifuko Market Basket, starting at $39.95 (orig. $48) Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Vase, $49.95 (orig. $78) Hourglass Indoor/Outdoor Coffee Table, starting at $149.95 (orig. $298) Nesting Side Table, $149.95 (orig $198) Palazzo Bath Towel Collection, $24.95 (orig. $38) Bright Stripe Pillow, $49.95 (orig. $68) Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Cabin Throw Blanket, $119.95 (orig. $168) Anthropologie Anthropologie Presidents’ Day Kitchen Deals Along with furniture and decor, be sure to take a look at the kitchen deals, too. If you love hosting, you can never have too many serving bowls, and this one is 38 percent off. The glazed stoneware bowl features a floral design, and it’s dishwasher-safe. And save your surfaces from water rings with these cute, handcrafted scalloped coasters. Shop even more kitchen products starting at $13. Dagny Butter Dish, $14.95 (orig. $24) Dagny Measuring Cups, $19.95 (orig. $32) Dagny Pie Dish, $24.95 (orig. $38) Matilda Goad & Co. Scalloped Coaster Set, $29.95 (orig. $48) Riley Serving Bowl, $54.95 (orig. $88) Holly and Pear Salt & Pepper Shakers, $12.95 (orig. $20) Dagny Salt & Pepper Shakers, $12.95 (orig. $20) Anthropologie Anthropologie Presidents’ Day Accessories Deals This adorable puffer scarf is guaranteed to keep you toasty all winter and on chilly spring days, and it’s 40 percent off. You’ll find dressy and everyday bags on sale, like this beaded, checkered purse and this faux-leather tote, too. And keep your hair out of your face with these large speckled hair clips or these faux-leather claw clips. By Anthropologie Puffer Scarf, $34.95 (orig. $58) By Anthropologie The Fiona Beaded Bag, $64.95 (orig. $88) The Large Akimbo Tote Bag, $69.95 (orig. $90) Wyeth Faux Leather Baseball Cap, $39.95 (orig. $58) Ugg Checks Print Earmuff, $49.95 (orig. 65) By Anthropologie Cozy Fringe Scarf, $39.95 (orig. $48) By Anthropologie Speckled Hair Clip, $16.95 (orig. $24) Set of Three Faux Leather Claw Clips, $19.95 (orig. $28)