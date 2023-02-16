Sale Alert! These Are Some Of The Best Deals From Anthropologie’s Presidents’ Day Sale

Whether you’re looking for home goods or accessories, you can pretty much always count on Anthropologie to have stylish decor and clothing. And right now, you can get them at a discount during its Presidents’ Day Sale. Find deals on Rag & Bone, Joe’s Jeans, Ugg, and Anthropologie’s in-house brands, starting at only $13.

The sale has something for everyone, from candles to coasters. Cover up bad hair days while still looking chic with this faux-leather baseball cap that’s 31 percent off. It’s so stylish that you’ll want to wear it even when your hair looks good. For your home, be sure to shop this coffee table that’s currently up to 50 percent off. It has a geometric brushed brass metal base with a ceramic tile top. The table is handmade, so it’s totally unique, and it can be used indoors and outdoors.

Score even more discounts on home, kitchen, fashion, and accessories below.

Anthropologie Presidents’ Day Fashion Deals

The sale includes discounts on dresses, blazers, tops, jeans, jackets, and more. Test out the low-rise pants trend with this slim boyfriend style from Rag & Bone for 38 percent off. The light-wash jeans are made of 99 percent cotton with a zip front and five pockets. This classic double-breasted blazer comes in blue, black, and red, and it’s perfect to wear to the office. You can shop cozy pieces, too, like this zip-up fleece hoodie with contrast piping.

Anthropologie Presidents’ Day Home Deals

This crystal candle will bring some positive vibes to your house. It’s available in two fresh scents, lavender and eucalyptus, and it comes in a beautiful ceramic holder. Another great find is this throw pillow that has a hand-marbled design, making each pillow unique. It comes in a rectangular or square shape starting at $50. You can also shop deals on rugs, vases, side tables, blankets, and more.

Anthropologie Presidents’ Day Kitchen Deals

Along with furniture and decor, be sure to take a look at the kitchen deals, too. If you love hosting, you can never have too many serving bowls, and this one is 38 percent off. The glazed stoneware bowl features a floral design, and it’s dishwasher-safe. And save your surfaces from water rings with these cute, handcrafted scalloped coasters. Shop even more kitchen products starting at $13.

Anthropologie Presidents’ Day Accessories Deals

This adorable puffer scarf is guaranteed to keep you toasty all winter and on chilly spring days, and it’s 40 percent off. You’ll find dressy and everyday bags on sale, like this beaded, checkered purse and this faux-leather tote, too. And keep your hair out of your face with these large speckled hair clips or these faux-leather claw clips.