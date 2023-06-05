Style This Breezy, Under-$50 Wrap Dress Is Perfect For Summer Weddings, And It Doesn’t Wrinkle Easily Reviewers love how versatile it is. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on June 5, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Southern Living / Amazon Between wedding invites and beach vacations, you can never have enough summery dresses. If you want to add to your collection, this highly-rated Anrabess style is on sale at Amazon for just $48. You can shop the dress for 21 percent off right now. The V-neck wrap-style dress has billowy short sleeves that fall at the elbow and an elastic waistband with a tie. It’s partially lined to the thigh, so the skirt feels lightweight even though it’s floor-length. There’s also a slit on one side to keep you extra cool on hot days (or to show off your shoes). Amazon BUY IT: $48 (orig. $61); amazon.com The maxi dress comes in a variety of floral patterns, a tie dye print, and solid colors like black, green, navy, maroon, and more—a whopping 31 options to choose from. Shoppers say that the versatile style can be worn for parties, weddings, and bridal or baby showers. The pastel pink, blue, and yellow tie dye style would be perfect for a sunset dinner at the beach. Amazon BUY IT: $48 (orig. $61); amazon.com Amazon Has So Many Cute Spring And Summer Blouses, And These 15 Styles Are All Under $35 Reviewers have given the dress more than 1,300 five-star ratings, noting that it doesn’t wrinkle easily. One shopper who wore the maxi for a summer wedding said, “It was suitably dressy while still being breezy and sheer. It fit well, was form-flattering [and] easy to move in, and it got a ton of compliments!” Customers have also commented that the dress is nursing-friendly, which is an added plus. While the stylish and comfortable under-$50 maxi dress is on sale, snag a couple in its many different colors and prints to wear to every event this summer. Amazon BUY IT: $48 (orig. $61); amazon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products This Is The Best-Selling Maxi Dress At Amazon—And Shoppers Say It’s Perfect For Hot Summer Days Ward Off Bugs This Summer With These 8 Insect Repellents You'll Actually Want To Use Amazon Quietly Marked Down Tons Of Kitchen Must-Haves, And These Are The Best Deals To Shop