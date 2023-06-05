This Breezy, Under-$50 Wrap Dress Is Perfect For Summer Weddings, And It Doesn’t Wrinkle Easily

Between wedding invites and beach vacations, you can never have enough summery dresses. If you want to add to your collection, this highly-rated Anrabess style is on sale at Amazon for just $48. You can shop the dress for 21 percent off right now.

The V-neck wrap-style dress has billowy short sleeves that fall at the elbow and an elastic waistband with a tie. It’s partially lined to the thigh, so the skirt feels lightweight even though it’s floor-length. There’s also a slit on one side to keep you extra cool on hot days (or to show off your shoes).

Amazon

BUY IT: $48 (orig. $61); amazon.com

The maxi dress comes in a variety of floral patterns, a tie dye print, and solid colors like black, green, navy, maroon, and more—a whopping 31 options to choose from. Shoppers say that the versatile style can be worn for parties, weddings, and bridal or baby showers. The pastel pink, blue, and yellow tie dye style would be perfect for a sunset dinner at the beach.

Amazon

BUY IT: $48 (orig. $61); amazon.com

Reviewers have given the dress more than 1,300 five-star ratings, noting that it doesn’t wrinkle easily. One shopper who wore the maxi for a summer wedding said, “It was suitably dressy while still being breezy and sheer. It fit well, was form-flattering [and] easy to move in, and it got a ton of compliments!” Customers have also commented that the dress is nursing-friendly, which is an added plus.

While the stylish and comfortable under-$50 maxi dress is on sale, snag a couple in its many different colors and prints to wear to every event this summer.

Amazon

BUY IT: $48 (orig. $61); amazon.com