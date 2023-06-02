This Is The Best-Selling Maxi Dress At Amazon—And Shoppers Say It’s Perfect For Hot Summer Days

“It's so cute and comfy! I bought four more in different colors!”

Amazon ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Sundress Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Summer is the season for easy-to-style dresses that can keep you cool even as temperatures rise. T-shirt dresses are a must-have for ultra-casual days when you want to feel put together and comfy, and smocked styles are darling to wear with wedges and sandals. Of course there are many other dresses to add to your rotation, but one you don’t want to miss is this maxi style that has quickly become an Amazon shopper-favorite.

With 13,200 perfect ratings and more than 1,900 five-star reviews, the Anrabess maxi dress has climbed into the top spot on Amazon’s best-seller list in the Women’s Casual Dresses category. It’s available in a whopping 39 colors and patterns in sizes ranging from S to XXL. And it’s made from 35 percent rayon, 60 percent polyester, and 5 percent spandex, which shoppers say is lightweight and comfortable in hotter weather. 

ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Sundress

Amazon

BUY IT: $36.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

“The fabric is comfortable and lightweight, but not see through,” shared a five-star reviewer. “This dress is so comfortable and cute,” began a different shopper. “I love that it has pockets too. It fits as expected.

The maxi dress has a crew neckline and a loose fit for added comfort, according to the brand. Plus, it adds even more style with two functioning pockets and two side slits. Thanks to all of its features, shoppers say it’s a great style to add to your vacation wardrobe.  

ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Sundress

Amazon

BUY IT: $36.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

“It's so cute and comfy! I bought four more in different colors! I love this dress,” wrote a shopper who styled their dress with and without a jean jacket and paired it with sandals and sneakers while on vacation. “It's super cute and lightweight,” added a different reviewer. They also highlighted that the dress is perfect to use as a beach coverup. 

If you’re eager to add a new dress to your closet just in time for summer or you have plans to spend lots of time by the water, pick up an Anrabess maxi dress in your favorite color or pattern while it’s on sale for $37.

