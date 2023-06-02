Style Fashion This Is The Best-Selling Maxi Dress At Amazon—And Shoppers Say It’s Perfect For Hot Summer Days “It's so cute and comfy! I bought four more in different colors!” By Carly Totten Carly Totten Instagram Carly Totten is a devotee of wearable fashion and home decor, and is known for highlighting her latest cozy finds, including clothing, bedding, and travel accessories. Carly has honed her experience over the past decade where she has contributed to a dozen national publications as an expert lifestyle source. Her bylines have appeared in Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, InStyle, Homes & Gardens, and more. Follow her on Instagram. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on June 2, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon Summer is the season for easy-to-style dresses that can keep you cool even as temperatures rise. T-shirt dresses are a must-have for ultra-casual days when you want to feel put together and comfy, and smocked styles are darling to wear with wedges and sandals. Of course there are many other dresses to add to your rotation, but one you don’t want to miss is this maxi style that has quickly become an Amazon shopper-favorite. With 13,200 perfect ratings and more than 1,900 five-star reviews, the Anrabess maxi dress has climbed into the top spot on Amazon’s best-seller list in the Women’s Casual Dresses category. It’s available in a whopping 39 colors and patterns in sizes ranging from S to XXL. And it’s made from 35 percent rayon, 60 percent polyester, and 5 percent spandex, which shoppers say is lightweight and comfortable in hotter weather. Amazon BUY IT: $36.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com “The fabric is comfortable and lightweight, but not see through,” shared a five-star reviewer. “This dress is so comfortable and cute,” began a different shopper. “I love that it has pockets too. It fits as expected. The maxi dress has a crew neckline and a loose fit for added comfort, according to the brand. Plus, it adds even more style with two functioning pockets and two side slits. Thanks to all of its features, shoppers say it’s a great style to add to your vacation wardrobe. Amazon BUY IT: $36.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com “It's so cute and comfy! I bought four more in different colors! I love this dress,” wrote a shopper who styled their dress with and without a jean jacket and paired it with sandals and sneakers while on vacation. “It's super cute and lightweight,” added a different reviewer. They also highlighted that the dress is perfect to use as a beach coverup. If you’re eager to add a new dress to your closet just in time for summer or you have plans to spend lots of time by the water, pick up an Anrabess maxi dress in your favorite color or pattern while it’s on sale for $37. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Ward Off Bugs This Summer With These 8 Insect Repellents You'll Actually Want To Use Amazon Quietly Marked Down Tons Of Kitchen Must-Haves, And These Are The Best Deals To Shop Clinique And Kate Spade Just Launched A New Collaboration, And It Includes The Viral Black Honey Shade