“Fill In Your Holes!” Florida Wildlife Group Urges Awareness After Baby Sea Turtles Found Trapped

Published on July 25, 2023
Turtles trapped in hole
Photo:

Hans Uwe Duerr/AMI Turtle Watch

An upsetting scene from a popular Florida beach serves as yet another reminder of why visitors are urged to leave no trace. 

Holmes Beach Code Enforcement Officer Jayson Clayton was doing his morning rounds early Sunday, July 16, when he spotted a “huge” hole in the sand.

"I was driving down the beach and saw a large hole, so I flipped around to fill in the hole," Clayton recalled to WTSP. "To my surprise, there were four turtles inside the hole."

Clayton fills as many as 10 holes on a busy day in Holmes Beach, but he told the local news station that this was the first time he's found hatchlings in one. 

Large holes are often a death sentence for tiny hatchlings on their way to the ocean. Trapped, they become dried out and dehydrated and end up dying in the sun.

Fortunately, Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch (AMITW) was able to help Clayton rescue all four hatchlings who made it safely out to sea.

“Fill in your holes! These four hatchlings were found by Holmes Beach Code Enforcement this morning. They were stuck in the hole using up energy they needed for their long swim to the floating sargassum line where they will spend the next few years,” the nonprofit wrote on Facebook alongside a photo of the trapped turtles. “You can prevent this! Fill in your holes and spread the word that by filling our holes and leaving the beach flat, we can all help share the beach with sea turtles!” 

According to AMITW, Anna Maria Island currently has 338 sea turtle nests. Director Kristen Mazzarella told WTSP that in order for the hatchlings to have a shot at getting to the water, they need your help. 

"So this time of year, we have both nesting turtles and hatchlings,” she explained. “They're facing mostly human-induced threats and those include our holes on the beach where they could get stuck, beach furniture on the beach that they can get entangled in, and lighting problems where they use the light to find their way to the ocean."

"Leave the beach clean, dark and flat," Mazzarella added. "Flatten your sand castles, fill in your holes, take away your trash."

