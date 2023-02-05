Nikki DeLoach And Andrew Walker Are Back In "Curious Caterer: Grilling Season"

Fan favorites Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker are back in their fifth Hallmark movie together and the highly anticipated second installment of the Curious Caterer series. Curious Caterer: Grilling Season premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sunday, February 5. Sleuthers, you won’t want to miss it.

Tom and Goldy are back to solve a brand new mystery. And just that opportunity, to continue telling the stories of these two characters is something that DeLoach and Walker do not take for granted, as they recently shared with Southern Living.

“Every time you work as an actor, you’re blessed. I think every time you get an opportunity to do what we love to do, it’s so much gratitude. To get an opportunity to do a second installment of a mystery movie that you really love, there’s more gratitude. You feel even more fortunate to be doing this,” Walker said.

DeLoach added, “I know at least for me, I've been lucky enough to be on some series that have gone on for a chunk of time and the beauty and gift inside of doing that is every single episode, you get to be with that character, you learn more about that character. And I think what’s hard sometimes in our world is we have three weeks with a character and then we have to say goodbye.” The Georgia native continued, “Goldy was a character after those 3 weeks were done I wanted more of her. She’s so fun. The curiosity, I would say even just the nosiness. In my own life I consider myself to be an untrained detective. So to get to live out that fantasy on screen and be in that character was so fun and I just wasn’t ready to let go of her. So it’s just been such a blessing and a gift.”

When we pick back up with the dynamic duo, Goldy is catering an elevated barbecue themed dinner party for her friend Susie. The party is held at Susie’s home but after the crowd leaves, Susie’s grill explodes, killing her. We soon find out that this was not a tragic accident. Susie was murdered. But who could have done it? Goldy once again joins in on the investigation, even if Tom is initially hesitant to accept her help. The two weed through potential suspects and there are many twists and turns along the way. That suspense and break of what’s expected of them is something that excites both actors about this project.

“Hallmark has these cozy mysteries and then ours is not a cozy mystery. Which I’m really happy that we’re doing this and it’s gives us the ability to be a little more dramatic and do things that are a little outside the norm in a Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker movie where we’re usually falling in love immediately,” Walker said. He continued by saying it was “everything you’d hope for as an actor,” the ability to work at the same network but do something incredibly different than the previous romantic comedies the pair is known for doing. He said they both agreed, “let’s give people something different. We’re gonna go into uncharted territory.”

But while Goldy and Tom are chasing suspects and solving the case, there is an undercurrent of a developing romance. “We are giving the audience a sense that these two characters have been spending a lot more time together. Tom did come out of a divorce, as did Goldy. And Goldy has a child. And when you have a kid, it’s more of a careful dance in the love and romance department… I do think we did a good job of showing, not telling but showing the audience that these two have been spending more time together and are inching closer and closer to each other romantically,” DeLoach told us.

As far as Walker and DeLoach are concerned, this second installment won’t be the last. They both plan on Goldy and Tom sticking around for years to come, and they feel this is only possible thanks to their fans.

“If it wasn’t for the viewers tuning in on the first one, if it wasn’t for all the love and support on social media that all the fans gave to us. We wouldn’t be getting a second one. And wouldn’t be in discussions of a third and a fourth and a fifth and what that looks like so we don’t get to do this without the fans and everyone tuning in. So just thank you so much.”