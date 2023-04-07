South Carolina Shelter Writes Hilariously Honest Adoption Post For Chihuahua With “A Few Screws Loose”

A South Carolina animal shelter’s hilarious adoption post about an “interesting guy” in need of a home is going viral for its honesty.

“Okay, we have to be honest here. By just looking into his wall-eyed gaze, you can tell there are a few screws loose,” Anderson County PAWS wrote in a Facebook post about a Chihuahua named Sporty. “We’re never quite sure what he’s thinking, if he is at all.”

The post goes on to call the nine-year-old pup “the textbook definition of a Chihuahua.”

“Sporty will quickly let you know if he’s not ‘vibing’ with you. Or, he may lure you into a trap of false comfort until he suddenly releases his inner Chihuahua demon and attacks your shoe,” the post continues. “But don’t be fooled! Sporty does have his favorite people, and those people can easily pet and play with him, pick him up and give him kisses and cuddles without any issues. So, he’s very much capable of love!”

Ash Everette, a PAWS employee who is helping care for Sporty, described him to WYFF News 4 as “full of spice.”

"He loves who he loves and definitely will show it if he doesn't pick you as a human of choice,” Everette explained. “Don't let his cute face fool you; he's like a piranha and will bite!”

Everette told the local news outlet that it's difficult to adopt out dogs like Sporty with behavior issues, but just like people, all they need is patience, love, and training. Anderson County PAWS is confident the right home is out there for him.

“Now we totally understand that most people don’t want a crazed chi-chi with a thousand-yard stare running around their home. But we do believe that there’s someone out there who would love Sporty and give him a good home,” the shelter concludes. “If you’re up for the challenge of earning Sporty’s trust and loyalty, he’ll be waiting for you at Anderson County PAWS!”

We’re rooting for you, Sporty!

