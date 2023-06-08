Amy Grant And Vince Gill’s 22-Year-Old Daughter Is Making Her Own Way With New Music

When it comes to talent, Corrina Grant Gill didn’t fall far from the family tree.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on June 8, 2023
Corrina Grant Gill and Amy Grant
Photo:

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for SiriusXM

There's a new generation of hitmakers in the Grant/Gill family.

Corrina Grant Gill, the daughter of Amy Grant and Vince Gill, released a catchy new song called "Too Much" last week. 

The 22-year-old, who goes by Corrina professionally, teased the single on Instagram last month, dedicating it to “all the people out there who have even been told they’re too emotional.” 

After a few weeks of buildup, the song was finally released on Friday, June 2. Mom Amy celebrated the news on Instagram, referring to her youngest daughter as her “favorite ‘new artist.’”

Introspective and emotional, "Too Much" doesn’t hide its autobiographical influence. In it, Corrina sings about her worry that her tendency to feel things deeply makes her a burden on others. And wow, what a voice she has!

Corrina is the only biological daughter of singer-songwriter powerhouses Amy Grant and Vince Gill. The couple, who have a staggering 28 Grammys between them, also share three children from Grant's previous marriage and one from Gill's.

Corrina has been releasing music since 2021 and has appeared alongside her parents since she was a teen. Last year, she joined her famous dad at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville for an emotional performance "When My Amy Prays." The father-daughter duo dedicated the song to Amy as she recovered from a bike accident that left her hospitalized.

The Belmont University graduate opened up about her career aspirations in a 2022 interview with the student newspaper

“I would like to make enough money to have a little house with a little lake and a horse and a little stream and be able to grow my own vegetables,” Gill said. “If that is in Madison Square Garden, that's really cool. And if it's at the same little coffee shop with the same, like, little old people that come every Sunday, that's totally fine. But I just want to be in the company of the people that I admire.” 

For more information on Corrina’s burgeoning music career, go to corrinamusic.com.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Vince Gill Amy Grant Daughter Corinna
Vince Gill and Amy Grant's Daughter, Corinna, Joins Dad for Teary Tribute to Her Mom After Bike Accident
Amy Grant
Amy Grant Announces First New Music In 10 Years
Corrina Gill and Vince Gill 12th Annual T.J. Martell Foundation Nashville Gala
Watch Vince Gill and His Daughter Corrina Perform Touching Tribute to Amy Grant, "When My Amy Prays"
Amy Grant Vince Gill
Amy Grant Recorded The Most Heartfelt Speech For Vince Gill's CMT Tribute
Amy Grant
Three Months After Scary Bike Accident, Amy Grant Finally Returns To Performing
Vince Gill
Vince Gill Dedicates Emotional Performance Of "Go Rest High on That Mountain" To Loretta Lynn
Amy Grant at Christmas
From Shows at the Ryman to Family Stockings, Amy Grant Shares the Stories Behind Her Tennessee Christmas
Amy Grant
Amy Grant Calls Difficult Recovery From Bicycle Accident “Such A Gift”
Allie Colleen, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood
Garth Brooks' Youngest Daughter Allie Colleen Scores Top-40 Country Hit
mother's day story header with images of women and their mother's
Meet The Matriarchs Behind Some Of Your Favorite Southern Restaurants
Vince Gill
Legendary Musician Vince Gill Is Back On the Road Again
Still life shot of two deck chairs under an umbrella on the beach
The 30 Best Songs About The Beach
Father’s Day Quotes
75 Best Father's Day Quotes For Dad
Vince Gill Amy Gill Jenny Gill Hollywood Star
Vince Gill on Fatherhood, Being Fired from Christmas Breakfast, and His First Guitar
Jean Shepard
11 Female Country Icons Every Southerner Should Know
The Laurel Mercantile Co. team, from left: Ben & Erin Napier, Josh & Emily Nowell, Jim & Mallorie Rasberry
The Incredible Comeback Of Laurel, Mississippi