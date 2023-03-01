Amy Grant Announces First New Music In 10 Years

Amy Grant is releasing new music for the first time in more than a decade.

The multi-platinum, six-time Grammy-winner made the announcement during a two-part interview with Craig Melvin on Today this morning. The first track, "Trees We'll Never See," was written by Michael White and Marshall Altman, who produced Grant’s critically-acclaimed 2013 album, How Mercy Looks From Here.

Grant will release another new song this spring, which will reportedly be announced soon.

"So much creativity has been put on hold in my life, for all kinds of reasons," Grant said in a statement. "Last summer I was asked to sing on a new Cory Asbury song yet to be released. This might be one of the best songs I have heard in a long time. I was so glad they waited for me to heal up and get back to the studio. Inspired by Cory’s beautiful song, Altman and I started talking about songs that we’ve written recently that affected us. I played him one of mine. He played me one of his. His song was “Trees We’ll never See. I loved it immediately and asked him if I could record it, and within two weeks, both songs were mixed and mastered!”

The new music comes months after Grant suffered a scary bicycle accident that knocked her unconscious for roughly 10 minutes and left her with memory loss. The “Baby Baby” singer has been told it may take as long as 18 months to fully recover from the cognitive issues that resulted. In addition to undergoing heart surgery in 2020, she also revealed to Melvin that she had a cyst removed from her throat in January.

“(I was) working with a vocalist and she said, ‘What is happening in your throat? Lean your head back,’” Grant recalled. “And I said, ‘I know. It’s like I’ve got an Adam’s apple that keeps getting bigger.’ Unbeknownst to me, I’d had a thyroglossal duct cyst.”

Despite everything she’s been through, she says she feels great.

“I feel fantastic,” Grant said. “I mean, really from 2020 on, I feel like I had to, if I were a car, I’ve made a lotta trips to the shop. And I feel like I’m emerging. I went, ‘Oh man, I feel like a classic now.’ And actually sort of re-revved up in a really beautiful way.”

"Trees We'll Never See" will be available on March 24th and can be pre-ordered/pre-saved now at amygrant.com.

