Amy Grant Shares How Vince Gill Helped Her Heal From Bike Accident

Gill’s words “made every day of the journey okay.”

Published on January 17, 2023
Vince Gill Amy Grant
Photo:

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

As her healing journey enters its sixth month, Amy Grant is sharing more about the aftermath of the “scary” bicycle accident that left her hospitalized over the summer. 

Grant was thrown from her bike after hitting a pothole in Nashville on July 27. The "Baby, Baby" singer hit her head so hard that she was knocked unconscious for roughly 10 minutes. Grant postponed numerous concert dates in order to heal and recover her memory. She was finally able to return to performing three months later in November. 

In a conversation with People over the weekend, Grant discussed the important role her husband, fellow musician Vince Gill, played in her recovery. 

"The biggest thing was in the two months after the wreck, it was really depressing," she recalled. "Everything canceled, and I just said, 'What if I'm never all the way back?'"

And that’s when Gill chimed in with some important perspective. 

"And he said, 'Things happen to people every day, and you just have to take one day at a time, and we're here, and I love you.' And that just kind of made every day of the journey okay. And I do feel fantastic," Grant said.

The songstress went on to share that she’s dealing with lingering memory issues and low stamina. 

"Well, they said a 12 to 18-month recovery for a head injury and so every once in a while, I'll be talking to somebody, and they'll say something that I guess I used to know, and I'll gasp and go, 'Are you kidding me?!'” Grant said. “But I'm telling you, I'm glad for every day.”

Grant and Gill have been married since 2000. They reside in Nashville and share one daughter, Corrina, as well as three children from Grant's previous marriage and one from Gill's.

