Watch The 82nd Airborne All-American Chorus Audition For 'America's Got Talent'

The group dedicated their performance of "My Girl" to a fallen member.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep
Published on July 11, 2023
Members of the 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus are facing a unique type of battle. The soldiers are currently on a mission to win this season of America's Got Talent, and based on a sneak peek of their audition (below), they appear to have what it takes.

The group, decked out in uniform, began their performance with cold, military precision, then stunned both the crowd and judges with a soulful rendition of “My Girl” by The Temptations

The group’s spokesman, Staff Sgt. Marcus Gilbert, explained before their performance that the chorus “represents the 19,000 men and women that support and serve the Airborne Division."  Based in Fort Liberty, North Carolina, the 82nd Airborne specializes in forcible entry operations, rapidly parachuting into areas to clear the way for further military operations. 

“So, I’m really curious. Obviously, this is what you do full-time, so what’s the big dream then coming on the show?” judge Simon Cowell asked.

“We’re here to win,” Gilbert answered, adding that there was also a personal motivation for the group.

“We wanted to dedicate this performance,” he said, visibly choking up. “Last week, we lost one of our soldiers, Specialist Elijah Crawford, so we’re dedicating this performance to him and all of the soldiers that have passed before him.” 

“That is very respectful and I’m very sorry by the way,” Cowell said before adding, “We’re all rooting for you.” 

Staff Sgt. Marcus Gilbert told Military Times that they deliberated for hours about which song to take to the AGT stage. But in the end, they decided on “My Girl” because of its history.

“It’s sort of an homage to the chorus of the past,” Spc. Oscar Roldan explained to the outlet. “Our brothers and sisters of the past chorus have always done this piece. ... It’s something we’re very good at and it’s a way to pay tribute to those that came before us.”

To find out whether the 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus received the votes they need to continue, tune in to America’s Got Talent tonight, Tuesday, July 11 at 8pm EST on NBC.

